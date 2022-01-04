Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) to sell Lamination Glass operation in China

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that it has acquired Context, a Paris-based digital content classification company. Context's artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology provides image and video classification across various digital media including social media platforms and connected TV (CTV). The acquisition builds on IAS's current, market-leading media classification and contextual targeting capabilities. The integration of Context's technology will enable IAS's marketing partners to identify brand suitable content beyond standard frameworks and contextually target with granularity. Additionally, the acquisition continues IAS's commitment to innovate globally by adding teams of engineers, data scientists, and data analysts located in France and Poland.
