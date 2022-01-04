Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) to sell Lamination Glass operation in China

Exro Technologies (TSX.V: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced a partnership with Untitled Motorcycles to integrate EXRO’s 100-volt Coil Driver technology into the award-winning XP Zero electric motorcycle. The partnership will involve the two companies collaborating, with Exro providing technology and integration support in leveraging Untitled Motorcycles’ world-class design and development expertise. According to the announcement, tests indicate that Exro’s technology can provide a 25% increase in power and 15% increase in torque, boosting the modified XP Zero motorcycle to 162ftlb torque. The company announced that the XP Zero motorcycle, featuring EXRO tech, will be on display at the CES show in Las Vegas next month. “We are excited to partner with Untitled Motorcycles and expand our work in the electric motorcycle market,” said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir in the press release. “The XP Zero is extraordinary in how it looks and performs, and our Coil Driver technology will elevate the XP’s performance even further. This was a huge year for electric motorcycle launches, and we’re proud to contribute to the progress in the sector.”

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO