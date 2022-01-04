ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) to sell Lamination Glass operation in China

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE" or "Company") (Nasdaq: IMTE), informs that today...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Integral Ad Science (IAS) Acquires Context

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that it has acquired Context, a Paris-based digital content classification company. Context's artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology provides image and video classification across various digital media including social media platforms and connected TV (CTV). The acquisition builds on IAS's current, market-leading media classification and contextual targeting capabilities. The integration of Context's technology will enable IAS's marketing partners to identify brand suitable content beyond standard frameworks and contextually target with granularity. Additionally, the acquisition continues IAS's commitment to innovate globally by adding teams of engineers, data scientists, and data analysts located in France and Poland.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Says Smart Glasses Now in Use in Over 40 European Warehouses of a Fortune 50 Online Retailer to Support Their Supply Chain Operations

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the company's Smart Glasses are now in initial deployment in over 40 warehouses to support a Fortune 50 online retailer's supply chain operations following the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (POC) that was completed earlier last year in one warehouse.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

China Yuchai Int'l (CYD) Launches First Operating Hydrogen Engine for Commercial Vehicles

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that the Company's YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a recent demonstration at the Beijing Institute of Technology. The YCK05 engine is the first operating hydrogen engine for China's commercial vehicle market, the world's largest commercial vehicle market.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

O-I Glass (OI) Sells Cristar Tableware Business for $95M

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that a subsidiary of the company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Cristar TableTop S.A.S. ("Cristar") to Vidros Colombia S.A.S, an affiliate of Nadir Figueiredo S.A., a glass tableware producer based in Brazil. The sale would generate gross proceeds of approximately $95 million and is expected to close during the first half of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Cristar owns a dedicated tableware manufacturing plant in Buga, Colombia, that exports tableware to approximately 40 countries around the world and generated approximately $14.6 million of EBITDA(1) during the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

XP Inc. (XP) signs binding agreement to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal S.A.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the signing of a binding agreement (“Binding Agreement”) to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal S.A. (B3: MODL11) (“Banco Modal”), which will be paid with up to 19.5 million newly issued XP Inc. Class A shares or Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR), implying a premium of 35% over Banco Modal’s last thirty days average price¹.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the timeline to complete business combination.
BUSINESS
nnbw.com

Reno-based lithium company acquires more mining claims near Tonopah

Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) — which is currently erecting a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Fernley — is growing its extraction efforts in central Nevada. ABTC announced Dec. 21 it’s staked 122 lode mining claims, in addition to its recently secured 305 claims, on land administered...
RENO, NV
StreetInsider.com

Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday became the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value, before ending the day a hair below that milestone, as investors bet the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks – Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Announces Partnership Integrating Coil Driver Technology into Award-Winning Electric Motorcycle

Exro Technologies (TSX.V: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced a partnership with Untitled Motorcycles to integrate EXRO's 100-volt Coil Driver technology into the award-winning XP Zero electric motorcycle. The partnership will involve the two companies collaborating, with Exro providing technology and integration support in leveraging Untitled Motorcycles' world-class design and development expertise. According to the announcement, tests indicate that Exro's technology can provide a 25% increase in power and 15% increase in torque, boosting the modified XP Zero motorcycle to 162ftlb torque. The company announced that the XP Zero motorcycle, featuring EXRO tech, will be on display at the CES show in Las Vegas next month. "We are excited to partner with Untitled Motorcycles and expand our work in the electric motorcycle market," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir in the press release. "The XP Zero is extraordinary in how it looks and performs, and our Coil Driver technology will elevate the XP's performance even further. This was a huge year for electric motorcycle launches, and we're proud to contribute to the progress in the sector."
BUSINESS
The Blade

O-I Glass sells glass tableware business

O-I Glass Inc. said Monday it has reached a deal to sell its Cristar glass tableware business to an affiliate of a Brazil-based glass company. The Perrysburg-based maker of bottles and other glass packaging said in the Monday news release that it anticipates the $95 million deal with Vidros Colombia will be finalized in the first half of 2022.
PERRYSBURG, OH
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
Benzinga

5 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now

As marijuana becomes legalized in more places throughout the world, these companies are in the position to grow. HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm’s products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.
STOCKS

