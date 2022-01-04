Eight Homeless In Prospect Street Blaze

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are scrambling to find a new roof over their heads after the Marshall Fire. For some that home will be permanent, but many more just need a short-term solution. “I never in a million years thought it would target us,” said Audrey DeBarros, a longtime Louisville resident. Days after the shock of losing her home of 11 years on Mulberry Street, DeBarros is racing to find her family a place to stay. Since Monday, she’s called friends and her insurance company, as well as checked many listings, but has had little...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO