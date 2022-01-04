ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Grammy Awards Might Be Postponed Due to Omicron COVID-19 Spike

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
The 64th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Jan. 31, but it's possible that that date will get pushed back. According to Billboard, a source close to the Recording Academy says it's "looking likely" that the Grammys will be postponed due to increasing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 omicron...

Yardbarker

The 64th Grammy Awards have been indefinitely postponed

The Recording Academy is taking every precaution against the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country because of the infectious Omicron variant. "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show," the powers that be announced in a statement Wednesday (Jan. 5), per Deadline. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon."
MUSIC
Hypebae

2022 Grammys Delayed Due to COVID-19

The 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. The Recording Academy and CBS made the announcement earlier this evening stating, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.” The duo adds, “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Organisers postpone ceremony over Omicron variant risks

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organisers called “too many risks” due to the Omicron variant. No new date has been announced.The ceremony had been scheduled for 31 January in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners”.“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.The...
MUSIC
