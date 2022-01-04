2022 Grammy Awards Might Be Postponed Due to Omicron COVID-19 Spike

The Recording Academy is taking every precaution against the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country because of the infectious Omicron variant. "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show," the powers that be announced in a statement Wednesday (Jan. 5), per Deadline. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon."

