Video Games

WoW dungeon leveling requirements & best dungeons to level in TBC Classic

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for WoW dungeon leveling requirements for Classic? Here’s a rundown of everything you’ll need to know, as well as the fastest dungeons to level through in TBC. An integral part of the World of Warcraft experience is running dungeons and raids with your friends. The former pits a team of...

www.dexerto.com

Nintendo Life

Dungeon Munchies

Dungeon Munchies Review (Switch eShop) There’s a lot of debate these days about what constitutes a ‘complete’ game. Is a game complete when it launches, or does it only cross that threshold when the developer finally stops updating it? If it’s neither of those, how many updates or how much content have to be added until it is done? What about when a game is ‘content complete’, and new updates only address minor balance or performance tweaks? Such a debate can’t really have any neat answers, as it really depends on each unique case. One thing that’s for sure, however, is that Dungeon Munchies is not a complete game. That isn’t to say it’s a bad one, nor is it to say that it won’t eventually become a good one, but there’s a distinct feeling here that you’re playing a game that was pulled out of the oven a little too early.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FFXIV Ninja player gets reported mid-dungeon for… jumping

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s dungeons require fans to work in teams to take down the enemies that lie within, but this Ninja quickly realized that, for some FFXIV players, teamwork doesn’t come naturally. With the release of Final Fantasy XIV Online’s latest expansion, Endwalker, comes a slew of...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Classic Snowy Levels to Enjoy Next to a Hot Fire, Warm Drink

Winter is here at last and so is the brief rest between Christmas and New Year’s. While there’s plenty of excellent newer games to enjoy during this time, sometimes there’s nothing better than a classic snow level enjoyed from the comfort of a cozy couch. Thankfully, gaming is rife with excellent snow levels and these are some of the best.
RECIPES
Volume One

COLUMN: Venturing Into the World of Dungeons & Dragons

A gnome, an elf, a dwarf, a wizard, and a former student walk into my dining room. (No joke. This is how I’m spending my Saturday.) I, Tundle Ravensbeak (a gnome) am prepared to embark upon my first session of Dungeons & Dragons. To my right sits Thorn Frostbeard (a fourth-grade dwarf), followed by Tethryian (a fourth-grade wizard), followed by Alton Trellis (an elf, who happens also to be my nine-year-old son Henry). Completing the circle is our Dungeon Master, 31-year-old James, whom I first met in the creative writing classroom a decade ago, and who has graciously agreed to lead us on our first journey.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

14 Best Levels of 2021

When I hear the word “level”, it just screams video game to me. Sure, there are “levels” outside the world of gaming. You can park on Level 5 in a parking structure. But when you say the word level to me, all I’m going to think about is that first stage in every Mario game. Levels are the quintessential categorical essence of video games. Levels are how we split up each part of the game. I don’t care if they’re called missions, maps, chapters, sequences, or what — they’re all levels to us. And to celebrate some of the best bits of 2021 video games, we’re going to deep dive into the very best levels of the year. These are the most memorable 14 levels that I managed to play this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to defeat Phry’zhia the Insatiable in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2

Upon venturing deeper into the loot-filled Grasp of Avarice dungeon, you will encounter Phry’zhia the Insatiable, a bloodthirsty ogre that is determined to stop you from exploring more of the dungeon. Luckily, defeating Phry’zhia is relatively easy as it uses mechanics already introduced to us earlier in the dungeon. These mechanics include gathering Burdened by Riches charges, charging the crystal, and using the scorch cannon to navigate through the boss room.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dungeon Keeper (1997) - Dungeon Butler - Full game - Download

Dungeon Butler is a free game by Higher-Order Fun. It;sturn-based strategy based on an unusual idea. We manage a butler employed to take care of a gloomy castle and ensure the evil vampire a peaceful asleep. It's not easy, because every now and then uninvited guests try to get into the fortress. Each of them thinks he is a hero and will kill us at the first opportunity. Therefore, we must avoid contact with them and use a variety of items to scare off intruders. At the same time it is also necessary to clean up the mess left by them.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Why The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Is the Best Dungeons & Dragons Campaign of the Year

Dungeons & Dragons is known for its strangeness and out-there ideas. Abyssal demons and nefarious goblins duel with mages, warlocks, and rogues over hidden treasures and fantastical cities. Playing the game is most often associated with rolling up a character, figuring out who your enemy is, and then taking part in a longform adventure campaign to slay some creatures and restore some kind of order to the world. For the most part, the published adventures from the developer Wizards of the Coast fit this formula nicely, and they’re engaging and pleasurable to read and play through. However, this fall saw the release of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a slightly off-kilter adventure, and I could not get through the end of the year without making sure that I highlighted it.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Diablo III brings back its Diablo I dungeon event

Kids, it’s time to put down Diablo II so that you can pick up Diablo III and play some Diablo I! This confusing era-hopping moment is brought to you by the Darkening of Tristram, a Diablo anniversary event that’s been rocking that game for a couple years now.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Old School Runescape’ introduces fifth and final God Wars Dungeon boss

Old School Runescape has introduced the conclusion to its epic God Wars Dungeon storyline with the launch of fifth and final general, Nex. Nex was teased back in December by a trailer that said: “The prophecy foretold of an ancient warrior, locked in a prison deep beneath Trollheim. A force so powerful, so malevolent, four opposing armies united to contain its evil. They called her The Fifth General. It’s said she hordes artefacts of tremendous power and that an enchanted seal is all that separates the brave from her evil wrath.”
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to play Battlefield 2042 free this weekend

Battlefield 2042 has been out in the wild for a couple of months now, but not everyone might be willing to take the dive and buy it just yet. Luckily, there are ways you can try it out for no cost at all. The reception to Battlefield 2042 has been...
VIDEO GAMES

