Jimmy Fallon reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays

By ABC Audio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the late-night talk show host shared the health update alongside with a picture of him isolated in a glass room. “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid,”...

