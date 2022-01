SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, today announced the addition of three new executives in the roles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief People Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. The appointments come on the heels of more than 100% year-over-year growth in 2021, two major acquisitions, $425 Million in new funding at a valuation of $3.15 Billion, and the addition of hundreds of new employees to support customer demand.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO