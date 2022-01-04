Washington’s Sulentich and WACO’s Steege and Fort Win Titles at Anamosa

It was round two between the Washington and Fairfield basketball teams last night with the road Demons splitting a doubleheader. As heard on KCII, the second boys bout of the season played out a lot like the first, a grind it out Demon victory with this one being a 63-57 final score. The entertaining 32 minute affair saw Washington lead for 31 minutes of it, but never by more than seven points. They had a slight 31-27 advantage at half and 48-46 after three. Tied with 2:30 left, the play of the night came when Aden Six blocked a shot defensively that deflected to Ethan Patterson and the junior quickly pushed the pace where he rose up from 23 feet to bury a triple. That gave the Demons a lead they never relinquished and free throws down the stretch salted the game away. Lucas Kroll paced the team with 20 points, Patterson had 19, and Kasen Bailey added 13. Fairfield’s 6’6’’ Max Weaton had 20 points, but no other Trojan (3-6) was in double figures. Washington Head Coach Collin Stark knew they would be in for a tussle. “We expected a tough test where they have a couple individuals that can score at a high clip. Fairfield has had a tough schedule and their record is not indicative of who they are. Anytime you get a conference win away from home is a good victory.” Washington improves to 8-1 overall and remain in second place in the SEC with a 4-1 league mark. The Demons travel to Coe College in Cedar Rapids today at 4:30 p.m. in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout to face No.4 Ballard.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO