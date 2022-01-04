ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington’s Sulentich and WACO’s Steege and Fort Win Titles at Anamosa

By Sam Ackerman
Cover picture for the articleThree area wrestling teams competed and three individuals were crowned champions at the Anamosa girls tournament Monday. The Washington Demons saw Teegan Sulentich climb to the top of the podium at 171 to 182lbs with her 2-0 night that included a...

Sigourney-Keota Sweeps Three Thursday

The Sigourney-Keota Savage wrestling team roared through a quad meet Thursday at North Mahaska, posting a perfect 3-0 night. SK beat Mount Pleasant by a 66-18 score. The Savages had wins in contested matches from Reanah Utterback at 106lbs by fall, DJ Hammes at 132lbs by fall, Jake Moore at 145lbs by fall, Evan Dawson at 152lbs by fall, Cade Molyneux at 160lbs by fall, Jack Clarahan at 170lbs by fall and Zach Smithart at 285lbs by fall.
Golden Hawks Open Second Half Dual Season at Bellevue

A long bus ride awaits the Mid-Prairie wrestling team as they get back to the dual schedule Thursday. The Hawks travel north to meet Camanche, Northeast Goose Lake and the home Bellevue Comets. Mid-Prairie enters action with a 4-6 dual record for the year. They have been off since a...
Savages Swept By Hawks

A home South Iowa Cedar League doubleheader did not go in Sigourney’s favor on Tuesday when the basketball teams dropped a doubleheader against Lynnville-Sully. The Savage girls did not have enough offense in the tank to prevail in a 39-35 loss to the Hawks (7-6). Josephine Moore led the black and gold with 11 points and seven boards while Erin Dawson recorded 10 points. Sigourney falls to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the SICL. The Savage boys led 34-29 at the break, but the Hawks (6-4) outscored them 30-12 in the second half for a 59-46 final score. Klayton Van Dyke led Lynnville-Sully with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sigourney dropped to 5-4 and 4-4 in conference.
Golden Hawk Wrestlers Turn Triple Play at Bellevue Thursday

Three duals, three wins for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team Thursday as they turned a long bus ride to Bellevue for a River Valley Conference quad meet into a business trip. The Golden Hawks stormed by Camanche 54-24. Mid-Prairie had wins in contested matches from Dom Shively at 160lbs...
Huskies Meet Bears in Non-Conference Tilts

The Highland boys and girls basketball teams host English Valleys Thursday for a non-conference doubleheader with the Bears. The Highland boys enter the game with a mark of 0-7 this season after a 59-49 loss to the Pekin Panthers Tuesday. The Huskies score 33 points per game and give up 52. They are shooting 33% from the floor this year 23% from downtown and 57% at the line to go along with 20 rebounds, three assists, nine steals and 18 turnovers per game. Individually, Highland is led by Chase Schultz with 10 points and four rebounds per game. Connor Grinstead leads the team with an assist and steal each night.
BASKETBALL
Huskie Girls and Boys Edged By Panthers

The Highland basketball teams lost a pair of close Southeast Iowa Super Conference games on Tuesday against Pekin to start up the second half of the season. The girls game was nip and tuck the entire way with a 24-24 tie at the break, a 40-36 Pekin lead after three, and a 56-52 final score in favor of the Panthers (3-6). Kerrigan Pope recorded a double-double for the road squad with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Dani Laughlin paced the Huskies with 18 points on seven of 11 made shots and the junior had seven steals. Sarah Burton recorded 13 points and Abbi Stransky had 11. Both teams had 23 turnovers and Pekin had a slight advantage in the rebounding department 30-29. The Huskies dropped to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
BASKETBALL
Demons, Wildcats, and Warriors Grapple in Washington Quad

It was Cancer Awareness Night on the mat Thursday in Washington with the Demons hosting a quadrangular along with area schools Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union and WACO as well as Southeast Conference foe Fort Madison. The Bloodhounds swept the quad by going 3-0 while the three area teams beat up on...
Bears Take Two from Huskies

A Thursday non-conference doubleheader took place for the Highland basketball teams this week and the Huskies dropped a pair of games to English Valleys. The Huskie girls lost a heartbreaker in double overtime with a 49-44 loss to the Bears (10-1). Highland led 25-17 at the break, but was outscored 21-13 in the second half to force overtime at 38-38. Both teams scored four points in the extra period before a 7-2 Bear spurt in the next four minutes to seize victory. The Bears’ Mia Ayers led all scorers with 24 points and Kennedy Axmear had 19 rebounds. The home Huskies were led by Dani Laughlin with 13 points and Abbi Stransky added 11. The boys trailed 28-15 at intermission and cut it to single digits in the third, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 55-37 English Valleys (6-4) win. Chase Schultz recorded 13 points and Connor Grinstead had 11.
BASKETBALL
Demon Boys Bowling Upend Panthers

It was a successful day at the office for the Washington boys’ bowling team on Thursday when they made the short trip to Iris Bowling Center in Mount Pleasant and the Demons edged out their Southeast Conference rival in the Panthers. Washington finished with a two-game series score of...
Winfield-Mt. Union Sweeps Hillcrest in Kalona; Boys Stay in First

It was an important road trip for Winfield-Mt. Union basketball Friday that ended in a pair of wins over the Ravens at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The Lady Wolves rolled to a wire-to-wire 60-15 victory. They opened the game on an 18-2 run that spanned the entire first quarter and led 39-4 at half, ultimately stretching the advantage to 45 by the end of the contest. The Lady Wolves outrebounded the Ravens by 16 and forced 23 turnovers while only committing 11. After the game head coach Mitch Wachs talked about the importance of his team’s defense feeding the offense and rebounding and turnovers played in the game story. “For us if we are locked down playing defense it’s so important for us to finish that possession with a rebound. We emphasize that all the time, ‘what good does it to do play 15 seconds of defense if you are going to give them another chance with a rebound?’ and I thought we controlled the defensive boards really well. We also caused turnovers. Those things allowed us to get out and get some easy buckets.”
Mid-Prairie Meets Blue Raiders Saturday

It’s matinee basketball Saturday in Wellman when the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks welcome the Anamosa Blue Raiders to Tim Grady Gymnasium. The Mid-Prairie girls come into the game at 5-4 overall and in conference after a 54-47 setback West Branch at home 24 hours ago. Maddie Nonnenmann led the way with 20 points against the Bears. Mid-Prairie shoots 30% from three point land No. 6 in 3A, averages 12 assists and 12 steals each 10th most in 3A and commits 21 turnovers, ninth most. Nonnenmann leads Mid-Prairie at 15 points and six boards per game. Amara Jones averages four assists and three steals per night. “We felt in that game we could get Maddie Nonnenmann into some mismatches inside. She was aggressive and finished well for us. We hit some shots when we needed to and stepped our defense when we needed to in getting back in the game. The way we played the second half against West Branch, we are going to win a lot of ballgames if we play that way the rest of the year. I like having the opportunity right away to get back on the court tonight. Trying to build that consistency is a good thing for us.”
Washington Boys Sink Trojans, Girls Fall

It was round two between the Washington and Fairfield basketball teams last night with the road Demons splitting a doubleheader. As heard on KCII, the second boys bout of the season played out a lot like the first, a grind it out Demon victory with this one being a 63-57 final score. The entertaining 32 minute affair saw Washington lead for 31 minutes of it, but never by more than seven points. They had a slight 31-27 advantage at half and 48-46 after three. Tied with 2:30 left, the play of the night came when Aden Six blocked a shot defensively that deflected to Ethan Patterson and the junior quickly pushed the pace where he rose up from 23 feet to bury a triple. That gave the Demons a lead they never relinquished and free throws down the stretch salted the game away. Lucas Kroll paced the team with 20 points, Patterson had 19, and Kasen Bailey added 13. Fairfield’s 6’6’’ Max Weaton had 20 points, but no other Trojan (3-6) was in double figures. Washington Head Coach Collin Stark knew they would be in for a tussle. “We expected a tough test where they have a couple individuals that can score at a high clip. Fairfield has had a tough schedule and their record is not indicative of who they are. Anytime you get a conference win away from home is a good victory.” Washington improves to 8-1 overall and remain in second place in the SEC with a 4-1 league mark. The Demons travel to Coe College in Cedar Rapids today at 4:30 p.m. in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout to face No.4 Ballard.
Demons Travel to Fairfield for Round Two in SEC Play

Southeast Conference play starts back up for the Washington basketball teams tonight when they make a trip to Fairfield for a rivalry doubleheader. The Demon boys sit at second in the league at 3-1 with their only loss coming to 4-0 Fort Madison. They improved to 7-1 overall on Tuesday by starting the second half with a 79-59 win over Albia. Kasen Bailey hit eight triples and finished with a game-high 28 points to improve his season average to 15.9 a night. The Demons score 68.6 points a game and are led by Ethan Patterson’s 18. Fairfield is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in SEC play with their top player being Max Weaton. The 6’4’’ junior produces 20.8 points and 9.9 boards a game including a 16 point outing in the Trojans’ 52-28 win over Centerville on Monday. These two teams met on opening night last month with Washington winning a close one 50-45.
