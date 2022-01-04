M.E. Sack Engineering Reflects on 2021

Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Savannah office. Mishell Eubanks joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Designer in Savannah. She graduated from Escuela Superior Politecnica del Litoral in Guayaquil, Ecuador with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Mishelll previously worked at Cullen Grummit & Roe as a site inspector for the Posorja Multi-Purpose Terminal in Ecuador. In her role at Thomas & Hutton, Mishell’s responsibilities include preparing site development construction drawings, submitting permit applications, conducting various calculations related to site development, and assisting the project team with design and plan production for a wide variety of residential, commercial, and industrial projects. She is currently working on projects ranging from an urban infill multifamily development to an emergency operations center.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO