Business

M.E. Sack Engineering Reflects on 2021

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

As we wrap up 2021 and head into the new year, M.E. Sack Engineering reflects on another wonderful year! A year of growth, new clients and friends and continued improvements in workflow, communication and culture. A full-service engineering firm, M.E. Sack combines decades of experience with their team approach and client-oriented...

Parker’s Hires Convenience Store Industry Leader Ted Sadowski III as Vice President of Operations

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that’s currently featured on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – recently hired industry leader Ted Sadowski III as Vice President of Operations. In his new position, Sadowski is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Parker’s retail store operations, leading and motivating team members, optimizing operational processes and systems, serving as a brand ambassador and enhancing productivity as well as customer service.
SAVANNAH, GA
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Announces Hire of Client Advisor Warren Wright

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation’s top 100 commercial insurance brokerages, has announced the hire of Warren Wright as a Client Advisor based in the company’s Savannah office where he will concentrate on employee benefits. “We are excited to have Warren Wright join our Sterling Seacrest Pritchard...
SAVANNAH, GA
Thomas & Hutton’s Welcomes New Hire in Savannah

Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Savannah office. Mishell Eubanks joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Designer in Savannah. She graduated from Escuela Superior Politecnica del Litoral in Guayaquil, Ecuador with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Mishelll previously worked at Cullen Grummit & Roe as a site inspector for the Posorja Multi-Purpose Terminal in Ecuador. In her role at Thomas & Hutton, Mishell’s responsibilities include preparing site development construction drawings, submitting permit applications, conducting various calculations related to site development, and assisting the project team with design and plan production for a wide variety of residential, commercial, and industrial projects. She is currently working on projects ranging from an urban infill multifamily development to an emergency operations center.
SAVANNAH, GA
Thompson and Thompson Announces New General Manager

Thompson and Thompson is pleased to announce the promotion of Miranda Gills to the position of general manager. Owner Scott Thompson said since joining the company last year, Gills has used her diverse skill set to encourage her co-workers and has proven herself as a leader. “I look forward to...
SAVANNAH, GA
State
Georgia State
Chuck Brown of Infinity Inc. Discusses Windows 11

CEO of Infinity Inc. Chuck Brown talks about the recent release of Windows 11 and if your business should upgrade to this technology right away. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
TECHNOLOGY
Despite Pandemic-related Delays, Leadership Southeast Georgia Completes its Programming with Final Sessions & Graduation

Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties, recently completed its 2020–2021 programming. Delayed by the pandemic and the logistics needed to recreate a condensed schedule to make up for canceled classes, the final Chatham County session saw 15 participants graduating. “Our ability to...
GEORGIA STATE
Synovus Establishes $4 Million Charitable Giving Fund

Synovus today announced the establishment of the Here Matters Community Fund, a $4 million charitable giving fund through which Synovus will expand its investments in communities throughout the bank's five-state Southeastern footprint. Complementing Synovus' already established corporate giving strategy, the Here Matters Community Fund will enable the company to make...
CHARITIES
'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Infrastructure#Innovation#Coastal Georgia
Colony Leadership Academy Class of 2021 Completes Program

Colony Bank is proud to announce the Colony Leadership Academy class of 2021 has completed and graduated from the program during their final session in Savannah, Georgia. During the Savannah session, students became familiar with the community through an introduction from Mayor Vann Johnson and tours of Georgia Port Authority and Savannah College of Art and Design, both of which students presented a $1,000 donation to the organization of their choice. Students also built leadership and team skills with the University of Georgia’s Fanning Institute and learned about careers in banking.
SAVANNAH, GA
Business
Economy
Norfolk Southern Launches First-In-Class Industrial Site Search Engine

Norfolk Southern has launched NSites, a GIS-based search engine to help businesses easily find rail-served industrial sites and transload facilities that meet their needs. This innovative online portal provides comprehensive information about industrial sites near Norfolk Southern’s transportation infrastructure, encouraging investment and job creation. Norfolk Southern’s network connects customers...
ECONOMY
Solar-powered hydrogen for domestic applications via building-integrated transparent platform

A Korean-U.S. research group has created a system to produce and store green hydrogen via transparent PV (TPV) cells and transparent photo-electrochemical (TPEC) cells that could be integrated into buildings. “We proposed a transparent, sustainable energy platform,” the research's corresponding author, Joondong Kim, told pv magazine. “Our proposed system benefits...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Battery Resourcers to Open North America’s Largest Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Georgia, Create 150 Jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Battery Resourcers, a lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials startup, will invest $43 million to open its first commercial-scale battery recycling plant in Covington. The processing facility will become the largest of its kind in North America when fully operational in August 2022 and create at least 150 jobs in Newton County.
COVINGTON, GA
Affordable solar homes – a solution for homeowner poverty & net-zero housing!

Net-zero architecture is what will reduce emissions from the construction industry on a large scale. But make it inclusive as well as scalable and you also get a solution that can lift homeowners out of poverty while building a community! Created for that very purpose, these solar homes are aiming to help solve both the global housing and climate crises with one design. The houses produce their energy, harvest 100% of the rainwater, clean their sewage, and also have the potential to grow their own food!
ECONOMY

