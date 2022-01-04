ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace boosts operating capacity at Oriental Energy

By The Business Monthly
Business Monthly
 3 days ago

Columbia-based W. R. Grace & Co., a prominent independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology, polypropylene (PP) process technology, and technology services, announced the successful start-up of two 400 KTA UNIPOL PP process technology lines at Oriental Energy in Ningbo, China. This brings the total UNIPOL PP operating capacity in...

