The Milnes VOICE Programs incorporating the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) and VOICExperience Foundation (VE) has announced an expansion of leadership within the organization: Sherrill Milnes, Co-Founder and Artistic Director and Maria Zouves, Co-Founder and Executive Director, will now become Presidents and Co-Founders as they turn over their current roles to new leadership. Executive responsibilities will be handed over to former Education and Outreach Coordinator Chad Sonka, who has also sung and directed in the program for many years, and conductor and board member, Jorge Parodi, will carry the baton as Artistic Director. Additionally, Lani Winskye remains Managing Director for a short tenure before she takes the new position of Director of Education. Both Milnes and Zouves will remain significantly involved in the work of the non-profit organizations, guiding, and supporting the vision and initiatives of new leadership.

