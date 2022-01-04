New Survey Shows Retail Small Businesses Struggling to Stay Optimistic in the Face of Significant Supply Chain Challenges

The new year has come and gone, but supply chain pressures are continuing to linger and even getting worse in some cases. Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith kick off their first episode of Freightonomics of the year talking about how the supply chain is still dragging after the holidays ended. The two talk about the strong truckload demand and how companies are struggling to catch up with that demand.

