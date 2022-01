Many crop farmers are concerned about escalating costs. Bob Worth grows corn and soybeans near Lake Benton in southwest Minnesota. “I’m scared. I mean when you start looking at your input costs (and) what they’re going to be (compared to) 2021, our fertilizer costs are well over $100 an acre higher on corn and about twice as high when we fertilize soybeans.”

