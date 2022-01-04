$65K gift benefits Loyola’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Due to the surge in COVID cases worldwide, Yale University‘s plans to bring students back for the spring semester include a campus-wide quarantine. According to an email from the university, students are being asked to avoid local businesses, restaurants and bars, even establishments that offer outdoor drinking or dining. The university says students should follow these guidelines whether they live on campus or off-campus. The quarantine is expected to end on Feb. 7, but may be extended depending on COVID-19 rates.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO