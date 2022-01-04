Blood Donors can Get Free Coffee at Dunkin’ Locations in Georgia this Month

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday that a fire that killed 19 people, including nine children, was started by a space heater. Watch New York officials give an update on the devastating fire.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s parents joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade with their tennis-great son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel as fans of Djokovic in Serbia nervously awaited a crucial court hearing which could decide whether he can play at the Australian Open.
GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, the actor addressed the issue of his cell phone. “Any...
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican and a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Saturday announced he will run for reelection in 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Thune said he is “uniquely positioned” to serve South Dakota and be “a strong...
The mother and two siblings of a 6-year-old Chicago boy have been arrested in connection to the child’s death after his body was found near an abandoned house in Indiana on Saturday, authorities said. Three adult family members believed to be responsible for the death of Damari Perry were...
If an awards show happens and nobody sees it, does it matter? That sounds like the beginning of a film industry joke, but this weekend it will become a very real question. On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will hold its annual Golden Globes celebration, normally a live television event that has kicked off awards season since the 1990s. But due to Covid and controversy, there will be no “show” in the traditional sense in 2022.
