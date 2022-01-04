New Survey Shows Retail Small Businesses Struggling to Stay Optimistic in the Face of Significant Supply Chain Challenges

Nebraska-based retailer The Buckle Inc. is reporting signs of improvement. On Thursday, the specialty chain announced a 17.3 percent year-over-year uptick in store net sales in December 2021, bringing net sales from $169.4 million to $198.7 million as of Jan. 2, 2022. Overall, 2021 was much more positive for the company than the year prior: It experienced a 46.7 percent increase in net sales, totaling $1.230 billion in 2021 compared to $838.2 million in 2020. During its most recent earnings call in November, the company reported notable strength in the women’s category—specifically in denim—despite supply chain disruptions. “We were able to react quickly...

