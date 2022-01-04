Newsstand: Michigan linebacker transfer quickly announces new school

The first bit of attrition of Michigan football’s offseason came Monday when linebacker Anthony Solomon and cornerback Darion Green-Warren entered the transfer portal. One of them quickly made his new school official later in the evening.

Solomon announced on Monday night his commitment to Arizona. The Wildcats are coached by former Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch, who went 1-11 in his debut season in 2021.

Solomon came to Michigan to play the VIPER position under former coordinator Don Brown. The former four-star recruit hardly sniffed the field in Mike Macdonald’s defense this past season. Solomon’s Michigan career ended with 23 games played and 42 snaps on defense.

Michigan quote of the day

“Our goal is always to prepare our guys to compete at a high level and make sure that we are preparing to practice to get better and better and to be one of the last standing teams toward the end of Big Ten conference play. We’re 1-1 We lost one at home and won one on the road. We’re just going to take it one game at a time.

“Now we’re going into the lion’s den which is [Tuesday] at Rutgers. It’s going to be a tough one. I’m looking forward to seeing our guys showing their level of competitiveness, which I know that they will be ready to compete start to finish.”

– Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard on Tuesday’s game at Rutgers

Headlines of the day