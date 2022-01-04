ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Randell Jerome Meyers

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Fatality, Ft Payne Police, Mount Vernon, Randell Jerome...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Ft Payne Police Release Name of Man Fatally Wounded in Sunday Morning Incident

Ft Payne Police have now released the name of the person shot and killed on Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Gault Avenue North. Police Chief David Davis said at around 9:30 that morning, his department received a call reporting shots being fired at that location and law enforcement arrived to find a male subject dead. He was identified as 44 year old Randell Jerome Meyers, of Mount Vernon. Chief Davis said that a person involved in the altercation has been interviewed – and, he stressed it appeared to be an isolated incident – with there being no danger to the public.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mount Vernon
The Independent

Officer who responded to shooting discovers her own son dead

A police officer who responded to the scene of a shooting in Mississippi at the weekend reportedly discovered the body of her 20-year-old son. The Hazlehurst Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the city at about 2am on Sunday, and a body was reported in the road. Police chief Darian Murray said an officer who was called to the shooting was the mother of the victim, as WLBT reported. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Laquandia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Family, Community Look For Justice In Transgender Woman’s Shooting Death

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A family and community are grieving the loss of their loved ones and hoping for answers. On New Year’s morning, police found Amariey Lej shot to death in Wilkinsburg. “She was the presence in the room,” said Amariey’s cousin Erin Perry. “Just by stature, she was a tall person, 6-foot-2, maybe.” But it wasn’t Amariey’s height that captured everyone’s attention. Perry says it was her positive spirit. (Photo: Provided) “Just a very vibrant light and a very joyful life,” said Perry. “Always ready to create, always ready to dance, always ready to make up a dance.” Whether she was dancing with the...
WILKINSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Person of interest charged with Centerfolds murder

Chico, Calif.- The Butte County District Attorney's office said a Vina man was arraigned in court Tuesday and charged in the murder of a 21-year-old woman outside of the Centerfolds nightclub from Thursday night. Fernando Palomares, 29, was also charged with using a handgun in the murder of Alicia Flores,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death Of Baby Found Unresponsive In Washington County Ruled Homicide

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at a home. He died at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Monday, the medical examiner said, ruling the cause of death blunt force trauma to the head. The report said the infant was found unresponsive at a home in the 100 Block of Colony Road in Smith Township on Dec. 30 and the child lives in Burgettstown. The Smith Township police chief...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: $10,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Sheriff’s Recruit David Nguyen

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death recruit David Nguyen, who died in an Oakland freeway shooting Tuesday. The news of the reward was announced on the sheriff’s office Twitter account Thursday evening. The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer of David V. Nguyen. Please contact @CHP_GoldenGate with info. pic.twitter.com/qeAzFc0x6H — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 7, 2022 Authorities identified Nguyen Wednesday afternoon. The fatal incident that...
OAKLAND, CA
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
AFP

Three men to be sentenced for murder of Black US jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering an African-American jogger after chasing him in their pickup trucks will be sentenced Friday in a case that highlighted tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were all convicted of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in November. Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 66, a retired police officer, and Bryan, 52, face potential life in prison for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Arbery. The trial was driven by graphic video of the armed men following Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood, suspecting with no evidence that he might have been a burglar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

Couple assaulted in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A couple in Lafayette was randomly assaulted Saturday night in downtown Lafayette. Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Congress Street. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green, the victims told police a man in a Dodge truck approached them as they were walking […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
weisradio.com

Three men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder to be sentenced

(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) — The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery are set to be sentenced on Friday. A Georgia jury in November, after deliberating for about 11 hours, convicted the three white men of chasing and fatally shooting Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was out on a Sunday jog in February 2020.
BRUNSWICK, GA
weisradio.com

27 Arrested

27 Arrested, Dekalb County, Drug Charges, Stolen Property. During the first couple of weeks in December, several stolen items were recovered and 27 were arrested on drug related charges. FORT PAYNE, Al...
FORT PAYNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy