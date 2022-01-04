Wärtsilä to supply technologies for LNG-fuelled container ships

Global supply chains across all industries have seen significant disruptions due to the pandemic, creating a domino effect of issues. Every level of the supply chain system is affected by the current and predicted complications starting with international cargo movements all the way down to individual stores. One of the ways the industry is looking to overcome these challenges is with Internet of Things (IoT)-based technologies, which help digitize supply chains and enable a more seamless process. These IoT improvements are especially noteworthy ahead of the holidays when the National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that retailers rely on the holidays to generate upwards of 30% of annual sales, however, those sales are dependent on enough inventory.

