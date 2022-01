Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Although mammals differ substantially in their cancer incidence rates and in the importance of age as a cancer risk factor, there is a scaling of cancer incidence to the lifespan in most species. Animal evolution has selected strategies that maximize reproductive success, which include the development of efficient mechanisms to defer the initiation of cancer until postreproductive age [1]. Owing to this, cancers are very rare among wild animals (which do not typically live beyond their reproductive ages). However, longer-lived animals do not have proportionally more cancer, thus suggesting that these species have evolved additional tumor suppressor mechanisms.

