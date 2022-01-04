ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows smash-and-grab burglary of Uptown liquor store

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

Surveillance video captured a smash-and-grab burglary at an Uptown liquor store Tuesday morning.

Chicago police responded to a burglary alarm at the store in the 4400-block of North Broadway at about 3:10 a.m. and found the front window of the store was shattered.

Officers found that liquor and cash had been stolen from the store.

Surveillance video showed the burglary suspects pull up to the store in two vehicles. One of the suspects appears to break the window and then several suspects then go in and out of the store. The video then shows them get drive away in two vehicles.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Comments / 29

Johnny Rotton
2d ago

Sorry to say it’s not going to stop with the politicians that are in office now. Politicians cater to the criminals not the taxes payers. Only thing you’ll get from a politicians is a tax increase.. vote red

Reply
17
can’t change Mother Nature
2d ago

Sad it continues and Lightfoot does nothing. Wake up people don’t vote or re-elect her! During protest she did nothing to protect businesses. During covid all she did was mandate like a Nazi. She raising taxes after getting billions from government is ridiculous. The crime, car jacking, people being beaten and robbed, innocent children being killed and she does absolutely nothing. Wake up people!

Reply(1)
5
Gene Winchester
2d ago

In Biden's America crime runs rampant, it will only get worse. Remember this the next time you vote.

Reply(4)
13
 

