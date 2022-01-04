Video shows smash-and-grab burglary of Uptown liquor store

Surveillance video captured a smash-and-grab burglary at an Uptown liquor store Tuesday morning.

Chicago police responded to a burglary alarm at the store in the 4400-block of North Broadway at about 3:10 a.m. and found the front window of the store was shattered.

Officers found that liquor and cash had been stolen from the store.

Surveillance video showed the burglary suspects pull up to the store in two vehicles. One of the suspects appears to break the window and then several suspects then go in and out of the store. The video then shows them get drive away in two vehicles.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.