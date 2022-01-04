ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco John's Offers Discount for its Six-Pack Taco Bundle

QSR magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year is here, and Taco John’s is making the transition back to busy schedules smooth with its value-driven, easy-to-order bundle that’s perfect for every occasion. Available starting today, the popular quick-service restaurant will take $2 off its Six-Pack And A Pound – six soft or crunchy tacos loaded with...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
gobankingrates.com

How to Get Your Free Big Mac From McDonald’s

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey. In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Taco Tuesday#Food Drink#Meat Potato Burritos
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
brandeating.com

New $10 Taco Lover's Pass at Taco Bell Good for a Taco a Day for 30 Days

Taco Bell welcomes 2022 with the nationwide launch of the new Taco Lover's Pass, a digital taco subscription service that offers a taco a day for 30 consecutive days at participating locations for the price of $10 (may vary). Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass is available now exclusively through the...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

We Tried Taco Bell's New Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa & the Delicious Sauce Makes This a New Go-To

Taco Bell has been introducing new menu items left and right. Recently, there's been the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito (which Thrillist reviewed), and soon there will be chicken wings. Another one of the new offerings is the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa. It's similar to the widely loved Cheesy Chalupa but got an upgrade thanks to creamy chipotle sauce and extra cheese.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell's First-Ever Subscription Gets You a Month of Tacos for $10

In September, Taco Bell teased its first-ever subscription service—a $10 membership that gets you tacos every single day for the entire month—but as part of an Arizona-based trial run. Now, the Chalupa slinger is finally bringing its Taco Lover's Pass to the masses beginning today. Following a clearly...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
QSR magazine

Juice It Up! Rolls Out Three Menu Items Focused on Immunity

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, enters the new year with three limited time offers catering to healthy lifestyles – and the desire to Live Life Juiced, which has been the brand’s tagline since its founding in 1995. Available now through March 29, Juice It Up! has introduced the new 100% plant-based Greentox Smoothie and the Tropical Immuni-C Bowl, along with the return of its Mighty-C Immunity Juice, back by popular demand. Focused on increasing immunity and detoxing the body, the menu items incorporate greens and micronutrients to help guests feel – and perform – at their best, especially when it comes to kickstarting the new year with healthy intentions while recovering from an indulgent holiday season. An enduring leader in providing highly functional yet amazingly flavorful juice, bowl and smoothie options, Juice It Up! is ringing in the New Year by helping to support guests’ health goals and individual wellness journeys.
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR magazine

Moe's to Offer Free Queso in January

This month, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering loyalty members a free shot (side) of queso during the new Moe’s Happy Hour. Starting 1/13, every Thursday until 1/27 customers purchasing any entrée from 4-6pm will receive queso at no charge. Moe's is also giving away surprise rewards, like...
RESTAURANTS
slpecho.com

La Bodega Taco Bar offers authentic meals

La Bodega Taco Bar can only be described as small, yet delicious. Newly opened, the store set up shop right down the street from where I live. Being so close and accessible, I couldn’t wait to try out the store’s wide array of delicacies, such as burritos, tacos and many desserts or sides.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Added A Fruity New Flavor To Its Freeze Lineup

Depending on what part of the globe you call home, the weather is typically chilly in December, and in many places, you might even expect freezing temperatures. You may want to sip a hot beverage during the cold winter months to keep you warm while you sit by the fire or cozy on the couch in your home. Yet Taco Bell just rolled out a fruity new option for its frozen drink lineup.
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie’s Adds Flatbread Pizzas to Menu

Hungry Howie’s announced the addition of oven-baked Flatbread Pizzas to its menu. Adding a new category of crust innovation to its menu, the Flatbread Pizzas are available in four crave-worthy varieties: Buffalo Chicken, Asian Chicken, BBQ Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch. Customers also have the ability to create their own customized flatbreads. The Flatbread Pizzas are available for a limited time at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Torchy's Tacos Kicks Off New Year with Rewards Club Launch

This New Year’s, Torchy’s Tacos wants you to make a resolution you can keep: eat more tacos and queso. The Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso is kicking off 2022 with the launch of its Taco Junkies Rewards Club – a one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards Torchy’s most loyal fans with surprise offers, from complimentary birthday queso to access to insider Torchy’s experiences you can’t get anywhere else.
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Penn Station to Give Away Free Fries to Kick Off the New Year

Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual restaurant known for its grilled, made-to-order sub sandwiches, hand-squeezed lemonade and fresh-cut fries, will give customers a free small fresh-cut fry with any sandwich purchase Jan. 4 – 10 for its annual “Happy New Year from our President” promotion. “We’re...
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Bonchon Offering Free Delivery Throughout January

Bonchon, a global restaurant concept known for its hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is ringing in the new year with a monthlong promotion for free delivery. From January 4 to January 31, participating locations are offering free delivery to fans who place orders online or through the Bonchon USA app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. All deliveries will be completed through the brand’s third-party delivery partner, DoorDash.
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR magazine

Flower Child Taps Alex Snodgrass for Whole30 Approved Menu Item

As resolutions for the New Year are in full swing, Flower Child is teaming up with Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish to offer a Whole30 Approved menu item that is inspired by a recipe from her recently released cookbook, The Comfortable Kitchen, and available at all 28 restaurants throughout the month of January.
RECIPES
Express-Star

Taco Bell offering “taco subscription” to app users

Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, why not streaming tacos?. Taco Bell is now offering a $10 taco subscription service which grants app users one taco per day for 30 days. To unlock the Taco Lovers Pass Menu, users must download the app and purchase a Taco Lovers Pass. At this time customers can choose from one of the following: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme or a Spicy Potato Soft Taco.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy