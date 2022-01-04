ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to shift gears from league to League Cup, though the pressure isn’t really decreasing since we’re talking semifinals and we’re talking Spurs. It’s the first leg of this (for some reason still) two-legged affair, with...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Morecambe FA Cup Preview: A reasonable tie in a month of chaos

Never wise to count one’s chickens, but Tottenham Hotspur was likely pleased to draw League One side Morecambe — at home — in the Third Round of the FA Cup. With a looming League Cup semifinals second leg set for Wednesday, followed by (now) three massive league fixtures the following week, there was simply no room to add in another high-stakes match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why the FA Cup third round has never been more important

At Chesterfield’s Warminster Road training ground, they’ve been extra careful with the pitches over a chaotic Christmas period because they know the Stamford Bridge grass on Saturday will be so much better than what they’re used to, and the players need to adjust. Even in the modern game, such differences do still persist. So do traditional feelings about the FA Cup. The Chesterfield squad are giddy at the prospect of going to the home of the European champions on Saturday.“It sounds a bit surreal,” manager James Rowe said this week about his team’s trip to Chelsea. “We are back on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Édouard Mendy
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe in FA Cup 2022

With a great closing of the match, Tottenham reacts, avoids surprises and ends up eliminating Morecambe at home, a team that competed very well in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 8:51 AM7 hours ago. Tottenham, to show their power. On the other hand, Antonio Conte stressed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min injury: Tottenham forward ruled out until February with calf injury

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has picked up a muscle injury that is expected to leave him sidelined until February.The news was confirmed by Spurs manager Antonio Conte who said Son suffered a muscle problem during their 2-0 Carabao Cup first leg semi-final defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday. The boss said the star will be out until until at least the upcoming international break, which begins on 24 January.Conte said: “The day after Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors. He’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea defensive trio can benefit from FA Cup rest

Thomas Tuchel has admitted only time will tell whether Chelsea can reap the benefits of resting three key defenders in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.Teen midfielder Lewis Hall won the man of the match award on an accomplished debut on the left of a back-three against the Spireites, such was Chelsea’s determination to avoid any more frontline defensive issues.Cesar Azpilicueta Toni Rudiger and Marcos Alonso were all rested with Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham firmly in mind.And while Chelsea cruised past their National League opponents on a day to remember for 17-year-old Hall, boss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham net three late goals to avoid FA Cup upset against Morecambe

Tottenham needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1 on an afternoon when record signing Tanguy Ndombele was booed off by the home crowd.Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal had the League One side – 59 places below their hosts on the football ladder – dreaming of the most famous result in their history, but a late blitz spared Spurs’ blushes.After Ndombele, who asked to leave the club last summer, angered the home fans by taking an age to leave the field when being substituted –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Spurs#Academy Day
The Independent

West Ham vs Leeds LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction plus Tottenham and Liverpool scores

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter. Read More FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Full fixtures as non-league sides join Chelsea and Man City in the hat
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Antonio Conte refuses to be drawn on Tanguy Ndombele’s future after FA Cup boos

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte refused to be drawn on Tanguy Ndombele’s future after he was booed by home fans during the 3-1 FA Cup win over Morecambe.The Frenchman, the club’s record signing, angered Spurs fans after he took an age to leave the field when substituted with his side 1-0 down with only 21 minutes remaining.In an apparent act of defiance, Ndombele, who appeared to walk slower when the boos started, went straight down the tunnel so missed his teammates scoring three goals in the final 16 minutes to survive a cup upset.Anthony O’Connor had put the League One outfit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy