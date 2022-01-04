ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Today in Supreme Court History: January 4, 2012

By Josh Blackman
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1/4/2012: President Obama makes three appointments to the NLRB....

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord Monitor

3-Minute Civics: The enduring power of Supreme Court justices

‘He was only president for one term, but he changed the balance of the Supreme Court for the next generation. How is that allowed?”. I recently heard this comment regarding President Trump’s Court appointments. And I think we can all understand where it’s coming from. Supreme Court justices serve virtually for as long as they choose.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Without change, the Supreme Court may nullify itself

The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Justice Roberts minimizes U.S. Supreme Court's legitimacy crisis

(Reuters) - After a particularly tumultuous year for the U.S. Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts' annual report on Friday seemed tone deaf to the noise. Both the executive and legislative branches considered major court reforms to the court in 2021, partly in response to a Wall Street Journal investigation that found 131 federal judges improperly failed to disqualify themselves from cases involving companies in which they owned stock. Still-pending legislation that would impose more stringent public financial reporting requirements on federal judges even seems to have garnered bipartisan support. And public approval of the Supreme Court also dropped to new lows among Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
NBC News

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts gives an incomplete history lesson on judicial ethics

Chief Justice John Roberts usually begins his Year-End Report on the Federal Judiciary with a short history lesson, and the recently issued 2021 edition was no exception. Noting the 100th anniversary of the appointment of Chief Justice William Howard Taft, the only person to have served as both president and chief justice, Roberts praised his predecessor for energetically “safeguarding and fortifying” judicial independence by protecting the “Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

The year Supreme Court conservatives made their mark

Over the last year, the Supreme Court’s newly solidified conservative majority has made clear that it is willing to forgo a deliberate pace of justice in favor of a race to the right, leaving behind the liberal justices and at times Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts. The conservatives on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
q957.com

US Supreme Court to hear vaccine mandate cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hold a special hearing next month to consider cases involving a federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers and a vaccinate-or-test requirement for large businesses, The New York Times reported. The nation’s highest court said it will consider emergency requests...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Supreme Court History#The Supreme Court
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Biden’s Vaccine Rules

In early November, President Biden issued two sweeping federal rules aimed at getting as many workers as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. Whether those controversial rules survive is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. The justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments Friday in a pair of cases revolving...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy