Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Believes ‘One Big Question’ Will Define Man City This Season

By Harry Siddall
 5 days ago
The Blues opened up a 10 point lead at the top of the Premier League after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Couple that with Chelsea and Liverpool sharing the points in an epic clash on Sunday, and it's been a perfect start to 2022 for Pep Guardiola's side.

There's now a two-week break from league action, with the Carabao Cup to resume and the FA Cup to commence - so it feels like a relevant point to pause and review the title race after a hectic winter period.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Gary Neville podcast, the former Manchester United defender believes domestic success is not where Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be judged this season.

"I think the Champions League is the big question in 2022," Neville began.

"Obviously what happened last year in the final was hugely disappointing for the club and the fans, but this year I think that's where they've got to get to. For this time now, the next step has to be the Champions League."

Manchester City will face Sporting CP in the last-16 of this year's competition, and Neville believes finally getting their hands on Europe's top prize will cement their place as one of the great sides in footballing history.

"That's not saying that they've won the Premier League already - they haven't, but that's where they know they have to go and they have to go and win that trophy.

"And that will take them to a different level of feeling in the club and give them a history in the competition that they currently haven't got," the pundit concluded.

