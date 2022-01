What a strange situation we face! The search for harmony has always been difficult, so difficult that we once fought a civil war when some abandoned the effort. Now we search for some common ground from which we might begin to pull together. That search is frustrated by an inability to find an agreed upon body of information. Illustrative of our problem is the treatment of the 2020 election and its aftermath. A number of people and a majority of one of our political parties insist that the election was fraudulent. They hold that position without the kind of evidence which is acceptable in a court of law.

