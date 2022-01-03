ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tik Toker claims that Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon had a Backstage Affair

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell this is kind of crazy. But to be honest, there are actually a lot of videos like this on Tik Tok. And now the...

991kggi.iheart.com

AceShowbiz

Jimmy Fallon Shares Pic of Him in Isolation Room When Revealing Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
Ariana Grande
Jimmy Fallon
Deadline

‘The Late Late Show’ Pauses Production After James Corden Contracts Covid

The Late Late Show with James Corden is the latest show to be hit by rising Covid numbers. Corden revealed that he contracted Covid-19 and as a result the CBS late-night show will be off the show air until January 18. However, the Brit said he was feeling “completely fine” as a result of being fully vaccinated and boosted. Corden joins his late-night slot rival Seth Meyers on the Covid bench after the NBC host was similarly hit by the virus. Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he tested positive for Covid at the end of December as he was gearing up to appear on Saturday Night Live.  The Late Late Show will air repeats this week and next and will return with new episodes. The news comes after Los Angeles County reported 37,215 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day number of the entire pandemic. Hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in the past week as well, though those counts are still well short of the peaks set during last winter’s surge in infections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden)
Billboard

Jimmy Fallon Talks ‘That’s My Jam’ and That Kelly & Ariana Diva-Off: ‘The Microphone Was Melting’

On a preview episode of That’s My Jam that aired in November, The Voice coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson competed in the ultimate pop diva showdown, trading impossibly challenging vocal runs from the likes of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. Now, ahead of the show’s official premiere Monday night (Jan. 3), host Jimmy Fallon is wondering: How do we top that?
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Starting 2022 With Performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

It’s a new year for country music star Carly Pearce. You know what that means. It’s time for a new beginning and new experiences. On that note, we can announce that Carly Pearce will be kicking off the new year in style. She will be making her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The popular country singer took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news with her fans and followers.
Finger Lakes Times

Hashtags: #MyResolutionInSixWords | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy reads his favorite tweets with the hashtag #MyResolutionInSixWords. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show. JIMMY FALLON...
thebrag.com

‘Ew’ – this fan theory about Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande is wild

The internet is convinced Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande were secretly hooking up when she was dating Pete Davidson. TikTok gossip account @dearjane1 sparked the rumours with this video:. Not sure about this one 😅 But usually the crazier they store the more likely it’s true, lmk what u guys...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Sabrina Carpenter On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Singer Sabrina Carpenter stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The 22-year-old talked about her new album and how her fans have yet to uncover the album title. She revealed that she’s hidden the name of her forthcoming fifth studio album in some of the work she’s already released. Kinda like you would with an Easter egg of some sorts I guess lol.
kicks96.com

Carly Pearce Gives Glittering Performance of "Diamondback" On Jimmy Fallon

In a rhinestone studded dress and microphone, Carly Pearce shined making her Tonight Show debut on Monday night!. Carly performed "Diamondback" the song she co-wrote with friend Kelsea Ballerini off her album 29: Written In Stone. Ahead of the show, her drummer and tour manager, Mike Blong, shared a photo...
Vulture

Watch Cate Blanchett and Jimmy Fallon Plank on The Tonight Show

New Year’s resolutions! Celebs have them too, apparently. Well, some celebs. Cate Blanchett didn’t make any this year, but she did recently find a list of resolutions from 2008. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she hadn’t done even one in the 14 years since writing it. Fallon, on the other hand, has vowed to get absolutely jacked in the New Year. Great. He can join Joe Rogan and Carrot Top on some kind of absolutely demented tour sponsored by human growth hormone. Blanchett, in classic domme fashion, demanded Fallon do some burpees or planks right the fuck now on camera. They both got on the floor of their respective spaces and did a good 20-second plank. Clearly Fallon is only months away from joining the Henry Rollins Big Thick Neck Club. Congrats!
Variety

Ariana DeBose to Host First ‘SNL’ of 2022, Roddy Ricch Set as Musical Guest

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Jan. 15, the NBC sketch show’s first installment of the new year. When Tony Award and Critics Choice Award nominee DeBose, who plays Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic movie, takes the Studio 8H stage as emcee in a little over a week, she will be joined by Roddy Ricch, who will appear on “Saturday Night Live” for the first time as musical guest. Multi-platinum artist Ricch will be promoting his sophomore album “Live Life Fast,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top...
