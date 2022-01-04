ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO-Russia Talks Set on Moscow’s Ukraine Border Troop Buildup

By Ken Bredemeier
Voice of America
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — NATO said Tuesday that Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a meeting next week between Western ambassadors and Russian officials to try to defuse tensions over Moscow’s troop buildup along Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia. The NATO-Russia Council meeting is set for January 12 in...

www.voanews.com

Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Kazakhstan reminds Putin what he really needs to fear

Evgeny Finkel is an associate professor of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Janetta Azarieva is a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Yitzhak Brudny is the Jay and Leonie Darwin chair in Russian studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
POLITICS
Washington Post

What Putin wants in Ukraine

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know sent to your inbox every weekday. On the fertile plains of Ukraine, the resurgent echoes of a Cold War with Russia...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin ‘planning Ukraine blitzkrieg & nuclear blackmail on the West to re-create USSR’, leaked dossier claims

VLADIMIR Putin is reportedly planning a "blitzkrieg" against Ukraine and "nuclear blackmail" on the West as part of a plot to re-create the USSR, a leaked dossier claims. The papers - reportedly from Ukrainian intelligence - warn that Moscow will attempt to use peace talks with the US as a façade for "large scale military preparations" around Ukraine's border.
POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Uranium stocks go radioactive as Russia sends troops into Kazakhstan

Operations of all financial institutions in Kazakhstan have been suspended, including banks and the stock exchange located in Almaty, as turmoil continues to escalate in the country. Dozens of people were killed this morning and 400 were hospitalized as authorities cracked down on protesters that were said to have stormed government buildings. At least a dozen police officers also died, including one who was found beheaded, while more than 350 were injured. Are Kazakhstan riots driving the price of bitcoin?
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Vladimir Putin's troop deployment in Kazakhstan is a throwback to Tsarist Russia

Once again, Vladimir Putin has resurrected a Cold War precedent. Until last night, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a military alliance of ex-Soviet states, was a paper tiger. The body was widely seen as an instrument for projecting Russian influence inside the former USSR but not for doing anything practical.
MILITARY
AFP

US, Russian defense chiefs speak as Ukraine tensions simmer

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a rare phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Thursday about upcoming talks between the two sides in Geneva over Moscow's military buildup on the Ukrainian border, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two discussed "risk reduction near Ukraine's borders," amid continuing worries in the United States and Western Europe that Russian could invade its pro-Western neighbor. Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, and the Kremlin has made clear it wants guarantees that Kyiv will not be invited to join the NATO alliance. The United States and NATO allies have threatened tough sanctions against Russia if it attacks Ukraine.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Why the US should fight Russia, China in the ‘gray zone’

WASHINGTON ― China has achieved a military buildup in the South China Sea, stole billions of dollars worth of American intellectual property and is launching ongoing cyberattacks, while Russia interfered in U.S. elections, used masked “little green men” in Ukraine, and actively promotes mis- and disinformation. Now...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Kazakhstan regime nearing end in 'revolution': dissident leader

The regime that has ruled Kazakhstan since the fall of the Soviet Union is nearing its end in a popular revolution where people have for the first time unified to express their anger, a France-based opposition leader said on Thursday. Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former energy minister and bank chairman wanted in his home country on a range of charges, in an interview with AFP also described a Russian-led military intervention as an "occupation" and urged Kazakhs to stand up to the foreign forces. Kazakhstan, often seen as the most stable state in Central Asia under its first post-Soviet President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been riven by its most serious protests that have left dozens dead and hundreds detained. "I think the regime is at its end. It is only a question now of how long," Ablyazov, who leads the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (QDT) party and has vociferously encouraged the protests through his social media channels, told AFP in Paris.
PROTESTS
Vishnuaravi

What's behind the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

Creator: SERGEI SUPINSKY | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article tries to give you a summarized version of what the current status is between Ukraine and Russia. As for the recent news reports, Russia has positioned almost one lakh troops at its border with Ukraine that wants to become a NATO member as soon as possible. While the U.S. and other Western countries have forced Russia not to take any further action and not to invade Ukraine, Russia says that its intention is not to invade Ukraine but to safeguard its own rights and interests.
New York Post

White House dismisses ‘crazy Russian claims’ that US is behind Kazakhstan unrest

As more violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States has nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling rumors to the contrary “crazy Russian claims.”. “We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, Europe show unified front ahead of talks on Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States and its EU partners stepped up warnings of major consequences if Russia invades Ukraine as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Washington on January 5 for a meeting dominated by upcoming talks with Russia.
POLITICS
Axios

Russian troops enter Kazakhstan chaos

Russian paratroopers arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday as part of a regional peacekeeping mission requested by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is attempting to forcibly suppress an unexpected uprising. Why it matters: Kazakhstan, a major oil producer that shares long borders with both Russia and China, had been remarkably stable for...
MILITARY
Reuters

Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan could solve its own problems and it was important that no one interfered from the outside, RIA news agency reported. It quoted Peskov as saying Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered...
EUROPE

