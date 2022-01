The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO