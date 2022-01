A teenager in Houston. Another teen in Los Angeles. Multiple children in Florida. As 2022 begins, more and more cases are emerging in the United States of “flurona” – a combination of Covid-19 and the flu.“Yes, it is possible to catch both diseases at the same time,” the World Health Organisation says. “The most effective way to prevent hospitalization and severe Covid-19 and influenza is vaccination with both vaccines.”Co-infections of Covid and influenza are nothing new – the first one in the US was reported in February 2020, when the pandemic had barely begun. But as the new Omicron...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO