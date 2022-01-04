ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Ways To Identify Alcoholism In Your Family

By Feature Staff
kiowacountypress.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be easy to recognize people who deal with alcoholism and problem drinking. Many other people, on the other hand, suffer from warning symptoms that aren't as visible, and as a result, the treatment process gets ignored. Combat this by reading about some great ways to identify alcoholism in your...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

What Happens If You Give Up Alcohol for a Month?

What happens when you give up alcohol for a month? Many people ask that question before taking a booze break during “Dry January” after the holiday season. But since many of those same people also spend the first month of the year exercising and eating better — as per New Year’s resolutions — it might be difficult for them to see exactly how much of a difference avoiding alcohol actually makes. That’s why the BBC program Trust Me I’m a Doctor joined forces with scientists from University College London and the Royal Free Hospital to find the answer in a study, which took place in July.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

11 things hidden depression make you do

Depression is not a condition that has one specific cause. It can happen for many different reasons and have many triggers. Usually, depression doesn’t work quickly or suddenly. It can cause long-lasting and severe feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a loss of interest in activities. It can also cause...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholics#Alcoholism#Depression#Food Drink#Beverages
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs someone is secretly depressed

Have you ever heard of the term “smiling depression”, “high-functioning depression” or “hidden depression”?. As these names imply, this is when a clinically depressed person tries to keep the depression a secret from others. They often appear cheerful, successful, and seemingly put-together – leading...
MENTAL HEALTH
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
natureworldnews.com

Effective Use of Ibogaine for Alcohol Addiction

Ibogaine is a unique natural remedy, produced from the root of the Iboga plant (Tabernanthe Iboga), which has been used in medical practice for a long time, unprecedented in its effectiveness. Usually, Ibogaine is used orally, in the form of a white powder with a pronounced bitter taste or as gelatin capsules containing the powder inside to avoid vomiting and discomfort during administration.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Knowridge Science Report

Common drugs for inflammation, depression, alcoholism may treat COVID-19

Several recent studies have found that common drugs for depression, alcoholism, and inflammation may help treat COVID-19. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, UCSF researchers found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were much less likely to die of COVID-19 than a matched control group.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults increasingly using alcohol and cannabis together, exacerbating negative consequences

Teens and young adults who use cannabis in the US are considerably more likely to drink alcohol compared to their peers who don't use cannabis, a study has found. The paper, in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, is evidence that young people are increasingly using both substances. Complementary use—when the use of one substance is associated with the rising use of another—amplifies the risks of negative effects, such as driving while impaired, poorer health, and academic struggles. The findings also suggest, however, that some young people may be substituting cannabis use for alcohol. Cannabis use is escalating among adolescents and young adults in the US, but what this means for their drinking, and for the associated risks they may face, is not clear. Understanding how cannabis use and alcohol use interact is vital for designing strategies that can reduce hazardous substance use and lead to improved outcomes. For the new study, investigators examined alcohol consumption in adolescents and young adults, comparing those who use cannabis with those who don't, both in a single year and over time.
DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

7 hidden signs of borderline personality disorder

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a type of personality disorder that affects about 1-3% of the population. People with BPD struggle with self-image, and their behavior and view of others can change quickly as they battle waves of sadness, anger, or anxiety. According to the National Institute of Mental Health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
enstarz.com

Coping With an Alcoholic Partner: Know Your Options

Alcohol abuse (also known as "alcohol use disorder") doesn't just affect the person drinking - it affects their families and loved ones, too. Watching a friend or your partner struggle with a drinking problem can be as painful as it is frustrating. Inevitably you'll be thinking that if they loved you, they would curtail their alcohol intake or stop altogether. Not really. And this is where it's crucial to understand alcoholism as an illness.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Emotional Neglect in Your Family

You don't need to grow up in a perfect family to be emotionally happy and healthy, but your family must be "good enough." People who grew up in emotionally neglectful families may sense that something is wrong in their families but have no idea what it is. If your family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Verge

A chatbot could help prevent eating disorders, new study finds

A chatbot may help reduce the likelihood a person develops an eating disorder, according to a new study. For women at a high risk for an eating disorder, going through a dialogue with a bot developed by researchers reduced concern over body weight and shape — a factor that contributes to their risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
itechpost.com

What To Do To Overcome Addictions

Our world is full of temptations. But many of them, in addition to pleasure, can cause addiction and radically change a person's life. The most dangerous are alcohol and drugs. Addiction treatment is carried out in a private drug treatment center "MedicoMente". They are convinced that only an individual approach,...
HEALTH
We Are Iowa

How to combat alcohol addiction this New Year's Eve

IOWA, USA — There have been plenty of lessons learned during the pandemic, but here's one that bears repeating: Iowans love their liquor. How much, exactly? In fiscal year 2021, over $400 million worth of alcohol was sold in the state. And with New Year's Eve right around the corner, there will be champagne popping across the state.
DRINKS
Psych Centra

Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID): 5 Myths Busted

Dissociative identity disorder comes with a lot of stigma and misunderstanding. We’re here to bust some common myths. Dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously known as multiple personality disorder, is a dissociative disorder. Many people with DID have a history of severe childhood abuse, which may have caused them to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Signs of Health Problems in Chronic Alcoholism

Since the pandemic started, alcohol consumption has increased dramatically. According to a study in September of 2020, alcohol consumption rose by 14% amongst adults over 30 years old. Also, heavy alcohol use rose by 41% amongst adult women. Lastly, the study uncovered many people who had quit drinking but then relapsed during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy