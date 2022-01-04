ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Public Library Presents Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Jake Silverstein in Conversation with David Troutt: ‘The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story’

 3 days ago

On Thursday, January 13, at 7 p.m., Montclair Public Library presents a conversation with two major contributors to “The 1619 Project,” the bestselling landmark reframing of American history with slavery and race at its center. Harvard professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Jake Silverstein, editor in chief of The New York Times...

