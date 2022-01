United Way of Southwest Georgia and the Reimagine Albany Coalition announces the first round of recipients of the Equity Advancement Funds The Equity Advancement Fund was created to support innovative solutions to drive lasting, positive change in the advancement of equity and justice in education, health care, and housing. Thanks to The Sapelo Foundation, our first partner in this work through the Georgia Systemic Change Alliance, we are able to award $35,000 to seven local nonprofits to support and deepen equity efforts across the region.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO