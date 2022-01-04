ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Next Generation Silent Drone Achieves Major Milestone

uasweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndefined Technologies, a venture-backed startup based in Miami, announced that its silent drone powered by ion propulsion has successfully completed a major test flight achieving significant increases in lifting power and mission time. During the 2-minute and 30-second mission flight, the team tested the aircraft’s performance, flight dynamics, endurance, and noise...

uasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Next Generation Of Robots: The Inside Skinny

CSO at imec, a world-leading R&D and innovation hub active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Robotics is at a crossroads. Are developers going to design “humanoids” that can barely be distinguished from real people? Or is shape a cosmetic consideration, and should we concentrate instead on creating increasingly multifunctional robots that allow us to become more human ourselves?
ENGINEERING
uasweekly.com

XAG Reveals New Generation Drones and Robots for Agriculture

On 22 December, XAG Annual Conference 2021 was held in Guangzhou, China with the theme “Step into Agrifuture”, which launched a series of agricultural innovations to empower farmers with more sophisticated autonomous solutions. Five new products, including the XAG P50 and P100 Agricultural Drone, XAG M500 and M2000 Remote Sensing Drone, and the updated XAG R150 Unmanned Ground Vehicle, are released in China and will be available for global sales in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Linked In Lead Generation Platform Reaches New Customer Milestone

Indianapolis, IN based Kennected is pleased to share that their platform recently passed a new milestone in their mission to boost the business community’s outreach efforts on LinkedIn. The company’s Cloud Kennect LinkedIn software has now helped over 15,000 customers generate leads via LinkedIn, and they look forward to breaking new records in the year to come.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
uasweekly.com

Doosan Mobility Innovation Announces Partnership with Iris Automation, Drone America to Advance Safe Use of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology for BVLOS UAS Operations

Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) has signed agreements with Iris Automation and Drone America to pursue Doosan’s hydrogen fuel cell technology to enhance scalable systems for long range, autonomous beyond line of sight (BVLOS) UAS operations. The companies will work together to integrate technologies and share operational resources to test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Control#Ion#Generation#Environmental Noise#Undefined Technologies
uasweekly.com

Elbit Systems Awarded a Follow-On Contract to Supply HermesTM 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems to the Brazilian Air Force

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its Brazilian subsidiary, AEL Sistemas S.A. (“AEL”), was awarded a contract to supply additional HermesTM 900 UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) to the Brazilian Air Force (Força Aérea Brasileira “FAB”). The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of 16 months.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
just-auto.com

CES: Next-generation mobility – Q&A with ZF

Following weeks of uncertainty and exhibitors making last-minute decisions to suspend their on-site activity, including ZF, the show is now underway. This interview forms part of a series of CES interviews with key suppliers showcasing their latest innovations either on the ground in Vegas or virtually. What is the headline...
CARS
uasweekly.com

uAvionix Successfully Tests SkyLink C-Band Command & Control (C2) Radio

UAvionix announced the successful completion of the first series of flights with its newly developed SkyLink Control & Non-Payload Communications (CNPC) C-band radio, intended to meet the needs of safety-critical & BVLOS missions as well as operators and manufacturers with airframe certification in mind. The flight tests were conducted at a range of up to 25 miles at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) locations south of Grand Forks, ND. In August, uAvionix announced FAA and FCC approvals for testing C-band CNPC radios at several locations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AutoExpress

Stellantis partners with Amazon for next-generation in-car technology

Stellantis, the parent group that owns 18 car brands, from Vauxhall to Alfa Romeo, has announced a partnership with tech-giant Amazon to accelerate its digital in-car tech, utilising the company’s cloud-based software, media streaming services and voice assistant systems. Amazon technology will be at the core of future Stellantis...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
uasweekly.com

Aquiline Drones First UAV Company in Country to Form Insurance Subsidiary

Since 1819, Connecticut has always been called “the insurance capital of the world.” Since the passage of Connecticut’s Captive Law in 2008, Connecticut has quickly distinguished itself as a world class Captive Domicile and as a center for innovation in captive formation and thinking. Now, one of the world’s fastest growing companies is seeking to update this classic tagline to include the word “drone” – and to then promote Connecticut as “The Drone and Insurance Capital of The World.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
uasweekly.com

Neuron Leverages the Hedera Network for Drone Radar System in UK Government Sponsored Trial

Neuron, a leader in aviation technology and air traffic critical national infrastructure, has leveraged the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, in a UK government-sponsored trial to demonstrate the capability to safely track the movements of military, enterprise, and government drones once out of visual line of sight. The trials, which took place at Port Montrose in Scotland on 29 April 2021, and at Cranfield University during October 2021, used sensors to track the drones, recording flight data via the Hedera Consensus Service. Over time, Neuron’s vision is to provide a decentralised platform for a range of mobility solutions including drones, air taxis, autonomous vehicles and ground robots. Neuron will do this by connecting sensors, vehicles and management systems to provide a trusted network which can be used for data sharing, record keeping and potentially even decision making.
TECHNOLOGY
CleanTechnica

Training the Next Generation to Work in the Emerging Battery Industry

In a forward thinking move, the South Metropolitan TAFE on behalf of the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) has cooperated with 70 participants across government, industry, and research to analyse and assess the vocational skills gaps that need to be filled in order to prepare the workforce of the future.
ECONOMY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Microchip’s next-generation in-circuit emulator

Microchip Technology has announced its next-generation in-circuit emulator for its microcontrollers and microprocessor, including Atmel-created parts such as AVR and SAM. Called MPLAB ICE 4, it connects with a host via SuperSpeed USB 3.0, High-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. “Ethernet connectivity provides remote debugging for applications which are monitored...
COMPUTERS
uasweekly.com

Zenith AeroTech, VIRTEX Form Strategic Partnership to Meet Increasing Customer Demand for Long-endurance, Heavy-lift, Tethered Drones

Zenith AeroTech, a leading developer of heavy-lift tethered aerial vehicles (TAVs), announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with VIRTEX Enterprises (“VIRTEX”), an Austin-based electronics manufacturing service provider, to meet increasing customer demand for more TAVs in shorter timeframes and for these platforms to be NDAA compliant.
ECONOMY
uasweekly.com

Zero CO2 Emissions Drone Delivery with Sky-Drones Technologies

Recently poised as being 90% cheaper than car-based delivery services by Forbes, UAV delivery is continuing to rise the ranks of consumerism and medical logistics. Regardless of the fact that the service is contactless, lightning-quick, and easy to use, delivery by drone has been rallied for the reduction in emissions released, but we can do one better than that.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

CES 2022: Intel Achieves Major Milestones Across Automotive, PCs and Graphics

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Today as part of CES 2022, Intel demonstrated advancements and momentum with Mobileye, progress toward discrete graphics leadership and the launch of the newest members of the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ family. With these milestones, Intel furthers its commitment to enable the industry and its customers and partners to harness the technology superpowers – ubiquitous computing, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, pervasive connectivity and artificial intelligence – at the heart of the digital transformation.
BUSINESS
uasweekly.com

EHang Secures the First Order for its VT-30 and Conducts EH216 Demo Flights in Japan

EHang, the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced that it has secured the first order for its VT-30, a long-range electric passenger-grade AAV. EHang will work with local partners, such as the Okayama Kurashiki Mizushima Aero & Space Industry Cluster Study Group (MASC), to further explore use cases with its EH216 and VT-30 and develop the urban air mobility network in Japan.
ECONOMY
uasweekly.com

XDynamics to Showcase New Handheld m4/3 Gimbal Camera and Two New Cameras for the Flagship EVOLVE 2 Drone Platform

XDynamics, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced drone, gimbal and camera technologies will launch several new products at CES 2022. Unleashing limitless creativity and elevating the imagination through premium advanced drone technology – this is the heart and soul of XDynamics. This year at CES we will be showcasing four new products that help define this core mission and expand our product offering beyond drone technology.
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Tesla's cameras-only autonomous system stirs controversy

As it pursues the goal of fully autonomous driving, Tesla has bet entirely on cameras and artificial intelligence, shunning other commonly used tools such as laser detection. Musk's method is to take real-time readings from a camera that is fed into an artificial intelligence system built around data collected over the years by Tesla sensors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SpaceRef

Webb Telescope Reaches Major Milestone as Mirror Unfolds

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team fully deployed its 21-foot, gold-coated primary mirror, successfully completing the final stage of all major spacecraft deployments to prepare for science operations. A joint effort with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency, the Webb mission will explore every phase of cosmic...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy