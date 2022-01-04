ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $11.73 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. VFH seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Financials 25/50 measures the investment return of stocks in the financial sector.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) accounts for about 9.69% of total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) and Bank Of America Corp. (BAC).

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 0% and was up about 36.55% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/04/2022), respectively. VFH has traded between $71.74 and $100.95 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 30.24% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 398 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Financials ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VFH is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

IShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) tracks S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. IShares Global Financials ETF has $2.81 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $45.26 billion. IXG has an expense ratio of 0.43% and XLF charges 0.12%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s price has historically appreciated at a steady pace over the long run. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) provides investors exposure to the consumer staples sector by investing in the constituents of the MSCI US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, at a low expense ratio of 0.10%. Consumer staples are not prone to commodity/market cycles and their demand grows steadily along with the growth in population and the economy. Because of its “necessities” nature, this sector is regarded as recession-proof, stable, unexciting, and a long-term story.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanguard Financials Etf#Vfh#Investment#Zacks Industry#Imi#Jpmorgan Chase#Jpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Entrepreneur

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in UDR Stock?

Investors in UDR, Inc. UDR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 21, 2022 $50.00 Call ad some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy