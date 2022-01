He was banned, ostracized, and confronted on national television. But Morgan Wallen overcame those obstacles to score last year’s most popular album across all genres on the Billboard charts, according to research from MRC Data in cooperation with Billboard. The year-end report covers music consumption for the 12-month period from Jan. 1, 2021 through December 30, 2021. During that period, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album was the top country album of the year and the most popular album across all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned during the year. The 30-track album marked Wallen’s first No. 1 on the all-genre weekly...

