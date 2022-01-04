ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A shepherd in Germany enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A German shepherd enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign - not a...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Continues With COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

(Credit: Semperoper Dresden) The Semperoper Dresden has announced that it will continue with its vaccination campaign on Jan. 7 and 8, 2022. The opera house has invited all citizens and residents of the City of Dresden to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Semperoper or the Staatsschauspiel Dresden. For the first time, the vaccination offer is also available for children and adolescents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Martinez#Herd#German Shepherd#Covid#Copyright Npr
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes anti-vaccine protest: Campaigner dumps Covid-19 supplies into bin

A woman has been captured on film removing supplies from a Covid-19 test and trace centre in Milton Keynes while taking part in an anti-vaccine protest. The woman can be seen smiling and holding a banner that reads ‘Reclaim NHS’ and ‘End jab tyranny now’ at the NHS site in Central MK on Wednesday, December 29.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy