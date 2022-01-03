ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas woman killed after crashing into abandoned vehicle on I-70

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lEXO_0dcKomUS00

KANSAS CITY, Kan.(WDAF) – A 33-year-old Roeland Park, Kansas woman has died following a crash on Interstate 70 Monday morning near Bonner Springs, Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on I-70 when she lost control on the snow/ice-packed roadway and struck an abandoned vehicle on the side of the highway.

The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Gretchen Gosch, of Roeland Park. She was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

