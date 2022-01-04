ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Before Signing Leo Messi’ - Transfer Expert Reveals PSG Were Thinking About Signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

By Charlie Webb
 3 days ago
Despite signing Lionel Messi in January, PSG were apparently looking at bringing in Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah is currently in contract negations with the club and fans are desperate for him to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Egyptian has until 2023 to sign otherwise we could lose the best player in the world on a free.

Luckily, it seems like the talks between Salah's camp and Liverpool are heading in the right direction.

In a recent interview with Anfield Watch, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano discussed Salah's contract and how the talks are advancing.

"The situation is clear. They are negotiating right now, the feeling around both parties is the same because Mo Salah has said in public he would be happy to stay in Liverpool," said Romano.

"He is happy with Liverpool life, with the club, with Jurgen Klopp and with his teammates, so he is prepared to stay at Liverpool. Liverpool want to keep Mo Salah too as he is a key player.

"We are talking about the key contract for Mo Salah as it's maybe going to be his last top contract in European football and so we can understand that he wants a super contract, the biggest contract in all his life.

"So I think it's something that has to be respected and it's an economical negotiation right now. Timing will be super important because Liverpool know that getting to the end of May or the beginning of June without it sorted could spell danger."

PSG Discussed Bringing Mohamed Salah to Paris

Romano also revealed that oil rich PSG were thinking about signing the Egyptian before they brought in Barcelona's Lionel Messi for free last summer.

"PSG, before signing Leo Messi last summer, were thinking of Mo Salah as a potential player for them. We know that many times he said about Spanish football.

"So of course we're talking about the top player and many top clubs will be prepared to jump into it if he's not extending this contract at Liverpool," said Romano.

"So the only thing to do is to wait to see if Liverpool will be able to pay what Salah wants. But I am confident, to be honest, because when two sides are both on the same page, they want to stay together.

"I think they will be able to find a way but now it's a negotiation and so we just need to wait and see if they will be able to do it."

LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Up £60million Transfer Of Champions League Star With Newcastle And Manchester United Also Interested

Liverpool are currently trying to figure out how to field a team in the FA Cup but the transfer window doesn't sleep. Premier League and Champions League rivals from around the globe continue to strengthen their teams while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have remained relatively quiet thus far. The Anfield club's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Real Madrid Want Erling Haaland But Prioritise Kylian Mbappe, Whilst Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG And Bayern Munich Circulate

Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid's interest in Erling Haaland, but they are prioritising the signing of PSG's Kylian Mbappe instead. Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted players around Europe, with many top clubs looking the the Norwegian star. Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and other huge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ask to postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal

Liverpool have requested the EFL postpones their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday as the club struggles to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff.The manager Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday’s Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive for the virus last week along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip, forward Roberto Firmino and three other members of staff. More positive cases have developed this week causing the club’s Kirkby training ground to be closed on Tuesday.Injuries have added to Liverpool’s problems while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have all now departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Neco Williams Could Leave Liverpool

Liverpool and Wales defender Neco Williams could leave Liverpool in the January transfer window according to a report. The 20 year old has struggled to play on a regular basis and as per transfermarkt.co.uk has only played 367 minutes for his club across all competitions. According to Sky Sports, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Told They Have To Play Shrewsbury In FA Cup Despite Covid Outbreak

Liverpool and other Premier League clubs have been told they have to play their FA Cup third round matches regardless of the Covid-19 situation at clubs according to a report. The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby closed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool close training ground due to further Covid-19 positives with Arsenal semi-final in doubt

Liverpool have closed their training ground following further postive Covid-19 tests within their first team group, leaving their Carabao Cup trip to Arsenal on the brink of postponement.Assistant manager Pep Lijnders was confirmed as the latest member of staff that would miss Thursday evening's semi-final first leg at the Emirates, with manager Jurgen Klopp already in isolation.Liverpool have since confirmed that more suspected positive cases in addition to Lijnders emerged among players and staff on Wednesday morning.It is understood that the AXA Centre in Kirkby will be closed for at least the next 48 hours in an effort to stop...
PREMIER LEAGUE
