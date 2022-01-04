‘Before Signing Leo Messi’ - Transfer Expert Reveals PSG Were Thinking About Signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Despite signing Lionel Messi in January, PSG were apparently looking at bringing in Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah is currently in contract negations with the club and fans are desperate for him to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Egyptian has until 2023 to sign otherwise we could lose the best player in the world on a free.

Luckily, it seems like the talks between Salah's camp and Liverpool are heading in the right direction.

In a recent interview with Anfield Watch, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano discussed Salah's contract and how the talks are advancing.

"The situation is clear. They are negotiating right now, the feeling around both parties is the same because Mo Salah has said in public he would be happy to stay in Liverpool," said Romano.

"He is happy with Liverpool life, with the club, with Jurgen Klopp and with his teammates, so he is prepared to stay at Liverpool. Liverpool want to keep Mo Salah too as he is a key player.

"We are talking about the key contract for Mo Salah as it's maybe going to be his last top contract in European football and so we can understand that he wants a super contract, the biggest contract in all his life.

"So I think it's something that has to be respected and it's an economical negotiation right now. Timing will be super important because Liverpool know that getting to the end of May or the beginning of June without it sorted could spell danger."

PSG Discussed Bringing Mohamed Salah to Paris

Romano also revealed that oil rich PSG were thinking about signing the Egyptian before they brought in Barcelona's Lionel Messi for free last summer.

"PSG, before signing Leo Messi last summer, were thinking of Mo Salah as a potential player for them. We know that many times he said about Spanish football.

"So of course we're talking about the top player and many top clubs will be prepared to jump into it if he's not extending this contract at Liverpool," said Romano.

"So the only thing to do is to wait to see if Liverpool will be able to pay what Salah wants. But I am confident, to be honest, because when two sides are both on the same page, they want to stay together.

"I think they will be able to find a way but now it's a negotiation and so we just need to wait and see if they will be able to do it."

