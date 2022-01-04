ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Some school districts left without promised COVID-19 tests amid high demand across SoCal

By Marc Cota-Robles
ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvtQy_0dcKn5mN00

When it comes to COVID-19 testing, supply can barely keep up with demand, and many people in recent days have been seen waiting in long lines to find out if they've been infected.

Those waiting for tests include school districts across California. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised that schools would receive at-home COVID test kits before students returned from winter break.

According to the L.A. Times , only about half of the six million tests promised by the governor have been delivered. The outlet reported that a shipment of 1.5 millions tests was expected to arrive at a state warehouse Monday before being disbursed to individual counties. But they still have to make their way to families.

Those deliveries did not come in time for many schools, including those in Long Beach and Burbank, which were among those that resumed in-person classes on Monday.

The state's public health department told the L.A. Times shipping delays in connection to recent winter storms have contributed to fewer tests being delivered.

The delays come as students in the nation's second largest school district prepare to return to class next week. As part of new safety regulations, Los Angeles Unified School District students need to get tested for COVID-19 before they return to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Many LAUSD students are getting ready to go back to school next week after a long winter break, and as part of new safety regulations, they have to get tested for COVID-19 first.

In addition, the first day of school for students has been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 11.

LAUSD's COVID testing centers reopened Monday with extended hours, offering tests by appointment and on a walk-in basis.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Covid#Socal#The L A Times#Office Of The Governor#Lausd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy