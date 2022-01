The YMCA of Natrona County and Special Olympics Wyoming are partnering up to offer children of Natrona County the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike. "The YMCA has partnered with Special Olympics Wyoming on creating an inclusive program to introduce every child to riding bikes," an event invitation said. "All Kids Bike will inspire kids to have a passion for riding on two wheels. We teach balance before pedaling in 5 sessions to help grow a child's confidence and coordination. The liught weight Strider Bike will introduce your child to the freedom of riding through a natural progression."

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO