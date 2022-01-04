How ‘Yellowstone’ Became A Huge Television Hit

The ninth episode of “Yellowstone’s” fourth season threw fans of the hit Paramount Network series a curveball in more ways than one. There is just one more episode remaining in the fourth season but there are still many questions that need answers. Throughout the fourth season, we have followed ‘Yellowstone” ranch hand Jimmy’s adventures. Earlier in the season, John Dutton sends Jimmy away for disobeying his order and breaking his word. He heads to Texas, where he will work for the famous Four Sixes Ranch. The goal is to teach Jimmy to become a real cowboy before he heads back to “Yellowstone” Ranch. To everyone’s surprise, Jimmy’s training goes very well as he becomes a certified cowboy. Horse expert Travis, played by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, makes it official when he tells Jimmy he is ready to head back to the ranch. While that is great news and comes as a relief to Jimmy, there is a complication — his new girlfriend, Emily.

