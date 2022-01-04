ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Yellowstone’ Became A Huge Television Hit

By Glenn Woods
 3 days ago
While exploring today's news feeds I came across this title from The Wall Street Journal:. ‘Yellowstone’ Is a Huge Hit That Started With Small-Town Fans. Paramount Network’s cowboy soap opera caught on in smaller markets before hitting it big in major cities; now it is the start of an empire....

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: When Is Season 5?

Yellowstone Season 4 has wrapped up and the countdown to Season 5 begins. Here’s when to expect the return of cable’s #1 show. Firstly, don’t fret: Yellowstone will absolutely be returning for a Season 5. The wild success of Season 4 guarantees it – as does Taylor Sheridan’s extensive deal with ViacomCBS. Yet as of Season 4’s finale, Yellowstone hasn’t been officially renewed for a Season 5. Prequel series 1883′s runaway success on Paramount+ and the already-announced spinoff 6666, however, further anchor Yellowstone Season 5 as a must.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Yellowstone Fans Aren’t Happy About a Character Leaving the Ranch

Yellowstone’s recent sixth episode featured the kind of prideful fistfights and filial tension found only in the spiciest of telenovelas: Lloyd and Walker finally threw down, while Jamie stood up to his father, Garret Randall, who promptly sat down and made Jamie cry—seriously, what are we watching this season? The episode’s real casualty, however, was fan-favorite Teeter, who did nothing wrong, has only been badass, and yet finds herself packing her bags.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

5 Most Important Moments In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 9

In Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 9, entitled, “No Such Thing As Fair,” the Duttons are at an impasse. Written by series co-creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stephen Kay, this episode starts off with the first of two (!) knock down drag out fights between John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his ornery, but devoted daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Beth is furious that John put himself in danger by running into Ruby’s Café to stop the robbery that cost his friend, Sherriff Donnie Haskell, his life. She laments, “You look for justice everywhere, everywhere but the mirror. Where’s the justice for the man who tried to kill you?” John informs her that Terrell Riggins, the man who was responsible for the attacks against them, is rotting in prison for the rest of his life. John still doesn’t know that it was Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), who ordered the Dutton family hit via Terrell Riggins.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

How to Watch the Yellowstone Prequel 1883 on Cable and Streaming

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 premiered on Sunday, Dec. 19 and gave everyone a brutal introduction to the wild, wild, west of the 19th century. The series follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they make their way across the war-torn United States to make a new life for themselves in America's new frontier. The land the Duttons in 1883 will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and it features a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Travis Drops Huge News on Jimmy, Complicates Things with New Girlfriend

The ninth episode of “Yellowstone’s” fourth season threw fans of the hit Paramount Network series a curveball in more ways than one. There is just one more episode remaining in the fourth season but there are still many questions that need answers. Throughout the fourth season, we have followed ‘Yellowstone” ranch hand Jimmy’s adventures. Earlier in the season, John Dutton sends Jimmy away for disobeying his order and breaking his word. He heads to Texas, where he will work for the famous Four Sixes Ranch. The goal is to teach Jimmy to become a real cowboy before he heads back to “Yellowstone” Ranch. To everyone’s surprise, Jimmy’s training goes very well as he becomes a certified cowboy. Horse expert Travis, played by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, makes it official when he tells Jimmy he is ready to head back to the ranch. While that is great news and comes as a relief to Jimmy, there is a complication — his new girlfriend, Emily.
TV SERIES
cowboysindians.com

Get The Yellowstone Look At Home

Live like a Dutton with our roundup of Western accents and rustic home furnishings. Oh, to be a fly on the wall inside Dutton Ranch. Wait, who are we kidding? We get prime seating to the best show on earth each Sunday, and you better believe we can’t get enough of the Dutton family, that Yellowstone look at home, and the all-around rugged style of the ranch itself. Here, find our roundup of rustic accents and Western furnishings to live like a Dutton yourself.
HOME & GARDEN
