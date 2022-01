CES 2022 is now officially underway and HMD Global is bringing no fewer than five new Nokia handsets to bear — four with 4G and another bringing budget 5G connectivity. Now, one of the biggest Nokia-related announcements for CES 2022 is arguably the unveiling of the 5G-ready Nokia G400. Primarily because that handset comes in at well under $250 but packs 5G support. But HMD Global is bringing far more to the table for those in need of something even more affordable. Including three new 4G Android handsets and an additional “Originals” feature phone running the smartphone-like KaiOS.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO