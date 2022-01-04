Pennsylvania highways rank poorly in comparison to other states

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The Pennsylvania highway system ranks 39th in the U.S., according to the Annual Highway Report by the Reason Foundation.

The report is based off of the condition of the roadways and financial efficiency.

"Pennsylvania's basic problem is that the state's pavement conditions and the bridges are in a pretty bad state" said Baruch Feigenbaum, author at the Reason Foundation. "And overall, the spending is relatively high. So, pretty high spending, pretty poor road conditions - you get an overall poor ranking."

