Pennsylvania highways rank poorly in comparison to other states

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The Pennsylvania highway system ranks 39th in the U.S., according to the Annual Highway Report by the Reason Foundation.

The report is based off of the condition of the roadways and financial efficiency.

"Pennsylvania's basic problem is that the state's pavement conditions and the bridges are in a pretty bad state" said Baruch Feigenbaum, author at the Reason Foundation. "And overall, the spending is relatively high. So, pretty high spending, pretty poor road conditions - you get an overall poor ranking."

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states with the highest numbers of departing residents, according to annual end-of-year reports. Diminishing populations remain a trend nationwide, with the COVID-19 pandemic particularly impacting population growth over the last two years. But Pennsylvania and New Jersey also are losing residents to other parts of the country.
