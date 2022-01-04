ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beginning of the End for ‘This Is Us’ and ‘black-ish,’ New Tuesday Comedies (‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘American Auto,’ ‘Grand Crew’), Judge Steve Harvey

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 3 days ago

The first Tuesday of 2022 is jam-packed with premieres, including the openers for the final seasons...

Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star

Getting Michelle Obama to appear in the socially aware sitcom black-ish’s Season 8 opener came down to a simple text message from cast member Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow). “We knew it was [black-ish’s] last season, and we’re like, ‘Hey, Tracee, do you want to send a message to your friend?’” says executive producer Courtney Lilly, laughing.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Judge Steve Harvey: Season One Viewer Votes

Will there be outrageous rulings in the first season of the Judge Steve Harvey TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Judge Steve Harvey is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Judge Steve Harvey here.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Distractify

Is Steve Harvey Actually a Judge, or Is He Just Playing One on TV?

All rise for the honorable *checks notes* Steve Harvey? Are we reading this correctly? It looks like Steve is adding yet another show to his resume, but this time he'll be telling us more than what a survey says. Judge Steve Harvey is coming to ABC and we have all the legal deets. Justice may be blind, but that doesn't mean it can't take a peek at the new show. We just have one question: Is Steve Harvey really a judge? Let's answer this fairly.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Steve Harvey a Judge? Here's the Full Scoop on His Rulings

All rise because court is now officially in session with Judge Steve Harvey. Best known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor on Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud, comedian and TV host Steve Harvey is combining his wit and honest takes for his new ABC show. In his hour-long unscripted courtroom comedy series, the 64-year-old former radio star sits behind the bench as real people talk about their real-life conflicts. From family disagreements to friendships gone sour, Steve shares his candid thoughts on their situations and, in the end, gives a final ruling on a resolution he believes is fair.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama is ready for the world to see her in front of the camera again on black-ish

Michelle Obama is helping black-ish say goodbye. The former First Lady is a part of their farewell season premiere which airs tonight at 9:30 pm ET on ABC where she will join the Johnson family shenanigans. Michelle shared a clip on social media alongside Tracee Ellis Ross where she told fans, “you don’t want to miss this.” “It was fun being on set with @TraceeEllisRoss and the cast and crew of @BlackishABC she wrote in the caption.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
Bossip

‘STEVE On Watch’ Exclusive: Steve Harvey Implores Audience Members To Stop Playing It Safe—‘That’s Existing, That Ain’t Living!’

Facebook Watch’s STEVE on Watch is back with a new episode tomorrow and we’ve got an exclusive clip. During the episode debuting on Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET on Facebook Watch, an extravagantly suited Steve Harvey is once again giving his take on life and issues affecting his audience in between interviewing performers, everyday heroes, and viral stars. This week, he’s also motivating the audience to wake up every day and go after their dreams and desires. While citing Bishop TD Jakes, Steve offers up sound advice about the difference between existing and living.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

ABC Releases Sneak Peek Of Michelle Obama On ‘Black-ish’

Back in October, it was announced that former First Lady Michelle Obama—one of the very few First Ladies the Negro delegation recognizes (hell, maybe the only one)—would be making a guest appearance on the eighth and final season of the hit series Black-ish. Well, on New Year’s day,...
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Michelle Obama to Host a ‘Black-ish’ Watch Party Tonight

Michelle Obama, our forever FLOTUS, will host a Twitter Watch Party ahead of the black-ish farewell season premiere, which will air tonight, Jan. 4, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The network, which released an early clip to hype up the series’ last hoorah, will feature Mrs. Obama in attendance at a When We All Vote fundraiser with Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson).
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES

