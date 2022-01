This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. As it does every year at CES, JBL has unveiled a full slate of products for 2022, including new true-wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and gaming headphones. I haven't played around with any of them yet but several, like the Boombox 3 and Pulse 5 portable speakers and Reflect Aero and Live Pro 2 earbuds, are upgrades to earlier products. Many of these speakers and headphones won't be available for several months, but here's a quick preview of what you can expect from JBL, a subsidiary of Harman, now owned by Samsung.

