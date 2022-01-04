ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Patch 6.05 is now live in Final Fantasy XIV

By Eva Martinello
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy XIV fans are in for a treat with the introduction of a new batch of content in Patch 6.05. After roughly five hours of maintenance and 320 MB of data, the update has finally made its way to the live servers today. Players may have to be...

dotesports.com

Related
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: Thoughts on the first wing of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Pandæmonium

All right, I realize this is the sort of thing that’s going to bother very few people, but it bothers me that Final Fantasy XIV decided to name this particular raid series Pandæmonium. Specifically that. It’s not “Pandemonium” or “Pandaemonium”; it’s Pandæmonium, and that’s going to be an absolute bear to type over the next several patches. Just one of those little things that bothers me specifically because of my ridiculous occupation because it means that getting the name of the thing right is going to be much more annoying.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Mac Users Playing Final Fantasy XIV Need To Wait To Update To Monterey

If you’re playing Final Fantasy XIV on a Mac and have been waiting for the okay to upgrade to Monterey, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Originally, Square Enix intended for Mac users to be able to upgrade to the new OS by the end of December. Unfortunately, the game is still unable to support it as issues were detected during the inspection process. The result is that players are just going to have to wait if they want to be sure they’ll be able to play the game. Just hold off until the XIV team is able to add the support.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Here’s where to unlock Final Fantasy XIV’s Pandaemonium Savage raid

Happy savage day! When you next log into Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, you’ll be greeted with the ability to start raiding savage content with your existing group or randoms. In any case, you need to unlock it first! Here’s a quick rundown on where to find the Pandaemonium Savage raid quest.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Brings Back Popular Heavensturn Event

Be sure to log in for some 2022-themed swag. Eorzea’s annual New Year’s event has been delayed. While decoration for the Heavensturn event will begin popping up on December 31, 2021, the event itself won’t become available until January 5, 2022, running until January 19. This delay comes after the MMO’s newest expansion Endwalker was also postponed for a few weeks, bumped from a November release to early December. Heanvensturn is a celebration in which people choose a figurehead for the coming year, and in the world of Final Fantasy XIV, this deity is chosen by the Twelve. This mirrors the real world’s Chinese zodiac, and each year’s event features a new helmet and housing item based on the chosen animal. 2020 saw a particularly adorable mouse-themed kabuto.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for FFXIV Patch 6.05

Players are heading back to Final Fantasy XIV after the holiday season to explore the new content that was introduced alongside Patch 6.05. While the latest expansion, Endwalker, was released in December 2021, Square Enix has started introducing more content for players to complete, including the four first Pandaemonium raids, and their Savage counterpart, which was released earlier today with Patch 6.05.
RECIPES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV plans its maintenance for Savage Pandæmonium on January 3

Here’s hoping that you’ve managed to make your way through the main scenario of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker by January 3rd because that’s when maintenance is happening once again. Why do you want to be done by then? Well, because that’s when the game is introducing Savage Pandæmonium and the time-limited tomestone currency for players, which means that weekly resets matter just a bit more, and if you care about getting those tomestones, you’ll want to be ready to go right away.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Is a Heartfelt Way to Tackle an Impossible Challenge

Going into Endwalker, I wasn’t sure I even liked Final Fantasy XIV, that maybe I was completely burnt out on MMOs, and that I never actually imprinted on this one. Between the fans who refused to acknowledge fair criticisms of the game, and the outright haters who mistakenly believed I was ever in their camp, and having to explain myself to the non-MMO normies who couldn’t understand why anyone would “take on a second, third, forth, etc. job,” I was coasting into Endwalker on fumes with the taste of a bad gas station burrito in my mouth. But I had to know. I’ve been here since the beginning, since the game was ended once already in the cataclysmic collision of a giant red, god-bearing, artificial moon, and a knock-off elven Tellah summoning a bunch of gods with an entire continent’s prayers until he became a god himself in a massive blast of magical energy and turned into Phoenix. It’s been a weird fucking journey, Final Fantasy XIV’s been on. And in order to talk about Endwalker, we need to go back to where it all started.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children Costumes Now Available

Square Enix has announced new Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children costumes are now available, letting players dress up like classic characters from the movie. The Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children costumes are available until January 20th, 2022, and are only obtainable through the Premium Shinra Pack tab within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Spoiler Ban Officially Lifted

Square Enix officially lifted the spoiler ban for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. The announcement was made through the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account. It states that the spoiler ban has lifted, as one month has passed since the release of Endwalker. Additionally, the Twitter account encourages players to share their experience with the expansion on social media. Specifically, the account asked players to share their impression of FFXIV Endwalker through the tweet that announced the lifting of the spoiler ban.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: Final Fantasy XIV and the problem with the Matsuda NFT letter

What I really wanted to kick the year off right in the Wisdom of Nym column was to have to push my plans back and alter them based on an incredibly ill-advised letter that Square-Enix president Yosuke Matsuda decided to put out on New Year’s Day. Talk about starting the year off on the right foot! If by “on the right foot” you mean “by inserting your foot into a bear trap while smacking a hornet’s nest with a stick.” Thanks, I hate it.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

PlayStation Now Adds Final Fantasy XII and More in January 2022

PlayStation Now adds Final Fantasy XII and more in January 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced today. While PlayStation Now adds Final Fantasy XII and more, the new games will be available on January 4th, 2022. In case you missed it, the service recently added titles like Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster, Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition and more – you can read more about that here in our previous report.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Final Fantasy XIV Online wearable gaming speaker

Panasonic has introduced a new Final Fantasy XIV Online Edition of its previously launched SC-GN01 wearable gaming speaker which is available to purchase priced at around £160. The Panasonic wearable speaker features three game modes enhancing gameplay when enjoying your favorite role-playing game, first person shooter or simply engaging in voice communication.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

New Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.05 Adds New Tier of Tomestone Rewards, Pandæmonium: Asphodelos Savage Difficulty, QoL Improvements and More

Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy XIV update 6.05 across all platforms, packing a new Raid difficulty mode, a new tier of Tomestone rewards, various Quality-of-Life improvements, and more. nThe New patch for the popular MMORPG offers numerous new refinements and additions, including the above-mentioned savage difficulty of the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Royal Lunatender minion in Final Fantasy XIV

The Royal Lunatender is one of many minions you can add to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV. These characters will follow you around while you play the game, and while they do not have any direct gameplay benefit or boost to you while you’re playing, they’re fun to have with you. Obtaining this one won’t be easy, and you might miss it if you’re not looking in the correct location. This guide will cover how to get the Royal Lunatender minion in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES

