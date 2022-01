Only the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be unveiled next week. The Chinese OEM has been working on a new flagship smartphone that will be followed later by other variants. Reservations for the device have begun and the January launch has been confirmed already. There’s a discussion only the Pro will be announced in the first half of 2022 but rest assured there are other models in the works for mid-year release. Several details about the OnePlus 10 Pro have surfaced and we believe more will be leaked until the official product reveal.

