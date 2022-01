Reltime is all set to launch its Initial Exchange offering on two platforms P2PB2B and IndoEx. The Reltime DeFi Ecosystem is a global financial service controlled entirely by end-users. Reltime was founded by a team in Norway, El Salvador, Canada, and India. Reltime started out as a project at King's College London in 2018. Built on trust, performance, and security, the Reltime DeFi (Decentralised Finance) Ecosystem is owned, backed, and supported by the world's leading financial partners, for example, TAG Systems and FSS Tech will help bring the platform to the mass market.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO