ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Warren Buffett's Apple stake just hit a record $162 billion, boosting the investor's gain to nearly 400%

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCkaM_0dcKdYgr00
Warren Buffett. AP Images

Warren Buffett looks for simple, predictable businesses at bargain prices, meaning he's largely avoided technology companies throughout his career. Yet the 91-year-old investor's bet on Apple will likely go down as the most lucrative wager of his life, and one of the best investments in history.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owned 887 million Apple shares as of September 30, giving it a 5.4% stake in the iPhone maker. That position — assuming it hasn't been altered — rose in value to a record $162 billion on Monday, as Apple notched a $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time.

Berkshire has now made nearly five times its money on Apple. It spent about $36 billion to buy just over 1 billion Apple shares between the start of 2016 and mid-2018, adjusted for the 4-for-1 stock split in 2020.

Buffett's company has cashed in about 12% of the position for around $13 billion since then. Given its remaining Apple stake is worth more than $160 billion, it has therefore racked up almost $140 billion in realized and unrealized gains.

However, if Buffett and his team had kept their Apple stake intact, it would be worth as much as $184 billion today — $22 billion more than its current value. Subtract the $13 billion they took off the table, and they potentially missed out on $9 billion in unrealized gains.

Buffett admitted during Berkshire's shareholder meeting last year that trimming the Apple position was "probably a mistake." He added that his business partner, Charlie Munger, had advised him against selling.

Still, Berkshire's Apple stake represents a huge chunk of the conglomerate's value. The position is equal to 24% of Berkshire's $675 billion market capitalization, and accounted for 43% of its $293 billion stock portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Moreover, it's worth almost as much today as the rest of the portfolio combined was worth on September 30 ($168 billion).

Buffett has praised Apple and trumpeted his stake in the company a few times. He described the holding as a "family jewel" in his letter to Berkshire shareholders last year, and lauded the consumer-electronics giant as "probably the best business" he knows in a 2020 interview.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

The ability to combine and analyze walled-off sources of data will become increasingly essential. Investors can capitalize on recent weakness for Latin American stocks. On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

Alphabet continues to effectively print money with its search apps and other assets. Devon Energy's free cash flow soared eightfold in 2021 and should jump at least 40% in 2022. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and pill have turned the drugmaker into a cash cow. Contrary to conventional wisdom, cash is not...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Investor
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set For Rebound In 2022

The regulatory storm that decimated U.S.-listed Chinese stocks last year is winding down, with shares likely to recover lost ground in 2022. Last year was a time international investors in Chinese stocks would rather forget. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba (9988.HK) (BABA) and Tencent (0700.HK) (OTCPK:TCEHY) yielded returns of negative 49% and 21%, respectively. New Oriental (EDU) and TAL Education Group (TAL) were even worse, with negative returns of 88.6% and 94.5% respectively.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy