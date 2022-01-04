ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USI Basketball games at Lewis are canceled

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Basketball doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday (January 4) at Lewis University has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols.With the cancellation of Tuesday’s games, the Screaming Eagles resume...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lindenwood University#Usi#Usi Basketball#Covid#Glvc#Usi Women S Basketball#Usi Men S Basketball#Mckendree University
GreenwichTime

Sacred Heart Academy apologizes, suspends coach after 92-4 girls basketball score against Lyman Hall

Sacred Heart Academy issued an apology and suspended its head coach Tuesday after its girls varsity basketball team beat Lyman Hall 92-4 Monday night in a SCC game in Hamden. “Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents. Last night’s Girls’ Basketball game vs Lyman Hall High School does not align with our values or philosophies,” Sacred Heart Academy President Sr. Sheila O’Neill said in a statement released by the school. “Sacred Heart Academy Administration and Athletics are deeply remorseful for the manner through with the outcome of the game was achieved. We are in communication with Lyman Hall High School, the Southern Connecticut Conference and CIAC, and are addressing these concerns internally to ensure that our athletic programs continue to encourage personal, physical and intellectual growth.”
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas basketball drops SEC home opener to Vanderbilt 75-74

FAYETTEVILLE — ​​​​​​A messy second half spoiled Stanley Umude's career night on Tuesday as Arkansas basketball fell to Vanderbilt 75-74 at Bud Walton Arena. Umude had his best game as a Razorback, looking like the player Arkansas was promised when he transferred from South Dakota before this season. But it wasn't enough for Arkansas (10-4, 0-2 SEC) to overcome Vanderbilt (9-4, 1-0).  ...
ARKANSAS STATE
New Britain Herald

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
KRDO News Channel 13

Players on the Colorado College hockey team have concerns about getting the Covid-19 booster shot

The Colorado College hockey team left for their weekend trip against Miami of Ohio on Wednesday. Three players didn't make the trip because they tested positive for Covid-19. All fully vaccinated students at C.C. are required to get the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The Gazette reported on Monday that more than half the players on The post Players on the Colorado College hockey team have concerns about getting the Covid-19 booster shot appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy