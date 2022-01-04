USI Basketball games at Lewis are canceled

Sacred Heart Academy issued an apology and suspended its head coach Tuesday after its girls varsity basketball team beat Lyman Hall 92-4 Monday night in a SCC game in Hamden. “Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents. Last night’s Girls’ Basketball game vs Lyman Hall High School does not align with our values or philosophies,” Sacred Heart Academy President Sr. Sheila O’Neill said in a statement released by the school. “Sacred Heart Academy Administration and Athletics are deeply remorseful for the manner through with the outcome of the game was achieved. We are in communication with Lyman Hall High School, the Southern Connecticut Conference and CIAC, and are addressing these concerns internally to ensure that our athletic programs continue to encourage personal, physical and intellectual growth.”

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO